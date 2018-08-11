The Fighting Irish football team had its seventh practice of fall camp today in the friendly confines of Notre Dame Stadium.

Media covering the event were allowed to view the first 21 periods of practice. Later we will have full reports on the offense and defense, but we will begin talking about the performance of the Notre Dame quarterbacks.

BRANDON WIMBUSH

The story with senior Brandon Wimbush seems to write itself during practice. He looks sloppy during warm ups, the defense handles the offense during 1on1 periods, Wimbush heats up and performs well during 7on7 and team periods.

Wimbush completed 17 of 33 passes (51.5%) of his passes during all competitive periods, which involve 1on1 periods, 7on7s and team sessions. Four of his passes were dropped. Wimbush completed just 6 of 17 passes (35.3%) during 1on1s, he was 9-12 (75%) during 7on7 and was 2 of 5 during team with two drops.