Notre Dame Practice Report: Quarterbacks
The Fighting Irish football team had its seventh practice of fall camp today in the friendly confines of Notre Dame Stadium.
Media covering the event were allowed to view the first 21 periods of practice. Later we will have full reports on the offense and defense, but we will begin talking about the performance of the Notre Dame quarterbacks.
BRANDON WIMBUSH
The story with senior Brandon Wimbush seems to write itself during practice. He looks sloppy during warm ups, the defense handles the offense during 1on1 periods, Wimbush heats up and performs well during 7on7 and team periods.
Wimbush completed 17 of 33 passes (51.5%) of his passes during all competitive periods, which involve 1on1 periods, 7on7s and team sessions. Four of his passes were dropped. Wimbush completed just 6 of 17 passes (35.3%) during 1on1s, he was 9-12 (75%) during 7on7 and was 2 of 5 during team with two drops.
The windows were once again tight, but Wimbush showed better timing and accuracy during the 7on7 and team periods than he did during the Thursday open practice. One of his drops during team came on a wide open slide route to sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong. It counted as a drop because it hit Armstrong’s hands, but the pass was too far out in front for what it should have been to a wide open receiver. It should have been an easy completion.
Head coach Brian Kelly talked about it after practice, but Wimbush is not as accurate as he should be on quick throws at times. The reason is he loses his technique; he tends to aim the ball and slow his arm speed down instead of speeding it up and shortening it, which is what he should be taught to do.
