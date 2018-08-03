CULVER, Ind. – Notre Dame kicked off the 2018 season this morning and afternoon, partaking in the first official practice of the fall.

Per NCAA rules, no equipment can be worn outside of a helmet, which means the players were in shirts and shorts during today’s practice. Blue & Gold Illustrated was on hand to see the entire practice.

Our coverage of the practice begins with a breakdown of the quarterbacks.

Senior Brandon Wimbush took some time to get into a groove. Early in the practice, mostly on routes vs. air or individual situations, Wimbush’s arm speed was slower than normal and he tried to aim a lot of balls. The result was an erratic start to practice.

Once the competitive drills began against the defense Wimbush sped up his arm and was far more effective. Notre Dame worked a lot on action passes during today’s practice and worked on the screen game, normal looks for teams on the first day of fall camp.

BGI charted every throw against a defense from practice. During those periods Wimbush completed 26 of 42 passes (61.9%) with seven dropped passes. Another incompletion came on a corner route that the tight end took too high.