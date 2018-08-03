CULVER, Ind. – Fall camp has started for Notre Dame, as the Fighting Irish went through practice number one today at Culver Academies in Culver, Ind. We have already broken down the performance of the quarterbacks in day one. Now we move onto the rest of the offense.

OFFENSIVE LINE

With the NCAA mandating that shoulder pads can’t come on until the third day of camp, most of the day was spent watching skill players. It is hard to tell what linemen are doing until the pads come on, but we still gleaned a few things from today’s practice.

The first five linemen to take reps today – left to right – were junior Liam Eichenberg, fifth-year senior Alex Bars, fifth-year senior Sam Mustipher, junior Tommy Kraemer and sophomore Robert Hainsey.

The second group to take the field – left to right – was sophomore Aaron Banks, sophomore Dillan Gibbons, senior Trevor Ruhland, sophomore Joshua Lugg and freshman John Dirksen.

The third group to take the field – left to right – was freshman Jarrett Patterson, senior walk-on Logan Plantz, sophomore walk-on Colin Grunhard, freshman Luke Jones and freshman Cole Mabry.