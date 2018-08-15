Notre Dame completed its 11th practice of the 2018 fall camp on Wednesday (Aug. 15), and the Irish offense showed that it is starting to hit its stride.

We already broke down the quarterback performances from practice, now we move onto the rest of the offense.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The wide receivers as a whole have been much better the last two open practices. As a unit they are competing much harder and having to battle so much for footballs has helped them. You can see the competition against what is a talented and deep group of defensive backs, and it is paying off for the wideouts.

One of the standouts from today’s practice was freshman Kevin Austin, who continues to get more and more comfortable, and the more comfortable he looks the better he plays. Austin is playing faster and faster, and he is making a lot of plays.

Austin caught five passes during competitive periods and was targeted nine times, but his first was the most impressive. The 6-2 freshman ran a precise post route against junior corner Julian Love, which got him a step of separation out of the break. What was impressive about the route is that once he got out of his break, Austin continued to accelerate and blew past the defensive standout for a long touchdown.