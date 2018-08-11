The Notre Dame offense had a rough go of it during much of the open periods of the Thursday (Aug. 9) practice that was open to the media. During today’s Saturday (Aug. 11) practice, the offense was more productive.

It was an up-and-down performance, but at the end of the day that’s what a head coach wants. Plays being made on both sides of the ball, and the offense made more plays during this practice than we saw two days ago.

We already broke down the performance of the quarterbacks, so now we get to the rest of the offense.

RUNNING BACK

Junior Tony Jones Jr. continues to be the first back on the field when Notre Dame goes to any team periods. Jones continues to impress athletically during practice. He is making sharp cuts, showing better long speed than we saw in the fall and he has been decisive as a runner.

During team there was little room to run, but Jones did a good job putting his head down and pounding out whatever yardage he could find. On the one run where there was an opening, Jones made a quick backside cut to the left and picked up about eight yards on the play.