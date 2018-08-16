Notre Dame completed its 11th practice of fall camp on Wednesday (August 15th), and the Irish defense continues to show out well.

Yesterday I broke down the quarterbacks and offense, and today the defense is in view.

It was the most physical and competitive practice of the open practices. The defense has gotten the better of the offense in early practices, which has caused the offense to raise its game. That made Wednesday’s practice very spirited, and the better the offense starts to play the better it will be for the defense.

DEFENSIVE LINE

The Irish line battled hard with the offensive line, and on the whole it continues to be an attacking and productive group.

Seniors Jerry Tillery and Jonathan Bonner continued their strong start to fall camp, showing toughness at the point of attack and the ability to get penetration. They weren’t quite as good at getting to the ball today, but they made the offensive linemen work to make anything happen.

Junior Daelin Hayes took limited reps today while battling an injury. With him not getting much work, classmate Julian Okwara dominated the first team reps. Okwara was quick off the edge but didn’t make many plays, and he lacks Hayes’ feel in coverage.

Another junior was outstanding during the Wednesday practice – strongside end Khalid Kareem. The Irish blockers had a hard time with Kareem in 1on1s, and he had a particularly impressive win against junior Liam Eichenberg. Kareem exploded off the edge and beat Eichenberg with his speed. Kareem had two more wins against Eichenberg during a team period, forcing the quarterbacks out of the pocket. Kareem also beat guard Joshua Lugg on a pass rush on an inside slant during team.