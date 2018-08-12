Notre Dame held its seventh practice of the 2018 fall camp on Saturday (August 11), and the Irish defense continued its strong start to camp.

Yesterday we covered the performance of the quarterbacks and the offense, now we go over the Notre Dame defense.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Notre Dame’s defensive line was impressive during today’s practice. The unit got good pressure during pass plays and held up well in the run game. Their ability to penetrate and throw off the timing of the Irish offense made it hard to find room to run during the limited team reps we saw. It was hard for the offensive line

The standout from today’s practice in my view was defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, who continued a strong early start to fall camp. Tillery was a disruptive force up the middle and consistently collapsed the interior pocket in the pass game and shut down running room inside.

Senior Jonathan Bonner continues to look very comfortable at the nose tackle spot. He held up well at the point of attack and even had a pressure during team.

Sophomore Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa also stood out during 1on1s and during team periods. Tagovailoa-Amosa was quick off the ball and showed good power at the point of attack.