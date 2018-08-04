CULVER, Ind. – Notre Dame opened the 2018 season on Friday, August 3rd at Culver Academies in Culver, Ind. Expectations are sky high for the Irish defense, and the opening practice was the first with linebackers coach Clark Lea in charge of the unit.

We have already broken down the performance of the Notre Dame quarterbacks and offense. Now we move onto the defense.

DEFENSE

Lea was sharp in his first day running the defense. Notre Dame’s defenders moved around with purpose all practice. Not just during plays and drills, but also between drills.

The first thing I noticed was how much individual work we saw from the defense. With the exception of periods when they went against the offense, the defense spent almost all of its periods working on fundamentals. Footwork, take off, proper tackling angles, etc. There was a lot of teaching going on during today’s practice.

Lea implemented something in the spring that continued today during practice. The coaches requires that players run from drill to drill, so he asked the coaches to do the same thing.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Much like the offensive line, there is only so much we can learn from the defensive line when they don’t have pads on, but there are things that can be picked up.

The unit was very active during today’s practice, and quite disruptive when working against the offensive line. Senior defensive tackles Jerry Tillery and Jonathan Bonner both look to be in very good shape, and Bonner looked thicker, stronger and a bit quicker off the ball than we saw him a season ago.

Sophomore Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa was good in the reps I saw, although they were limited. He was explosive off the snap and looked good during the one-on-one periods. Tagovailoa-Amosa had a really impressive one-on-one win against guard Tommy Kraemer.