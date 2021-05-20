Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Reset: Tight End

At this point, assuming Notre Dame’s tight ends will be a strength carries no risk.

Tommy Tremble’s selection in the third round this year extended the Irish’s streak of opening-day No. 1 tight ends becoming draft picks. It began in 2003. It’s a safe assumption to think the run will continue because of Michael Mayer’s presence.

Notre Dame won’t use just one tight end, though. The No. 2 job remains a notable weekly presence in the offense. Someone new — at least in terms of game experience — will have to fill it. Behind Mayer, Notre Dame has two freshmen, a sophomore who played four games last year and a senior who finally is getting a chance to play a bigger role. The fourth of 10 BlueandGold.com post-spring position resets dives into the tight ends.