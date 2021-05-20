 Notre Dame Football Post-Spring Practice Tight End Reset: Michael Mayer Atop Depth Chart, But Who Is Behind Him?
Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Reset: Tight End

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
At this point, assuming Notre Dame’s tight ends will be a strength carries no risk.

Tommy Tremble’s selection in the third round this year extended the Irish’s streak of opening-day No. 1 tight ends becoming draft picks. It began in 2003. It’s a safe assumption to think the run will continue because of Michael Mayer’s presence.

Notre Dame won’t use just one tight end, though. The No. 2 job remains a notable weekly presence in the offense. Someone new — at least in terms of game experience — will have to fill it. Behind Mayer, Notre Dame has two freshmen, a sophomore who played four games last year and a senior who finally is getting a chance to play a bigger role. The fourth of 10 BlueandGold.com post-spring position resets dives into the tight ends.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football sophomore tight end Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer had 42 catches as a freshman in 2020, which tied for the team lead. (ACC/Notre Dame Athletics)

On The Roster

Scholarship players (5): George Takacs (Sr.), Michael Mayer (So.), Kevin Bauman (So.), Cane Berrong (Fr.), Mitchell Evans (Fr.)

