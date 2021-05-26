Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Reset: Safety

On one hand, first-year Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary inherited a friendly situation. He gets to coach the Irish’s best defensive player, Kyle Hamilton, who is popping up as a top-10 pick in early 2022 mock drafts and will likely dot preseason All-America teams across the college football interwebs.

On the other, he has quite a challenge: find someone to play next to Hamilton. As it stands now, it seems that task centers on his ability to help a pair of seniors take late-career leaps.

The eighth of 10 post-spring position resets studies Notre Dame’s safeties.