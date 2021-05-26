 Notre Dame Football Post-Spring Safety Reset: Houston Griffith, DJ Brown Start Seniors Years On Strong Note
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-26 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Reset: Safety

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_

On one hand, first-year Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary inherited a friendly situation. He gets to coach the Irish’s best defensive player, Kyle Hamilton, who is popping up as a top-10 pick in early 2022 mock drafts and will likely dot preseason All-America teams across the college football interwebs.

On the other, he has quite a challenge: find someone to play next to Hamilton. As it stands now, it seems that task centers on his ability to help a pair of seniors take late-career leaps.

The eighth of 10 post-spring position resets studies Notre Dame’s safeties.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football senior safety Houston Griffith
Senior Houston Griffith is vying to start at safety next to Kyle Hamilton. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

On The Roster

Scholarship players (6): Houston Griffith (Sr.), DJ Brown (Sr.), Kyle Hamilton (Jr.), KJ Wallace (Jr.), Litchfield Ajavon (Jr.) Justin Walters (Fr.), Khari Gee (Fr.)

Spring Recap

Hamilton did not practice while he recovered from an ankle procedure earlier in the offseason. Notre Dame used Hamilton’s absence as a chance to give more work to the contenders to start next to him — Griffith and Brown could play together instead of rotating in at the position opposite Hamilton. They were the primary first-team safeties.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}