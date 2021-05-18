Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Reset: Running Back

Lance Taylor’s offseason is light on suspense.

The Notre Dame running backs coach doesn’t have to replace any key figures or answer big questions. His top three players from 2020 returned for another year. Two of them are among Notre Dame’s most trusted playmakers. With the top of the depth chart clear, Taylor can narrow his spring and summer focus to the continued development of his veteran running backs and freshmen acclimation.

If the season started now, it would be hard to find a position that feels more bankable and reliable than running back does right now. When the season starts in September, that may still be the case. Notre Dame knows on May 18 it can lean on its running backs. The questions are in the Irish staff’s ability to maximize their talents and to find new ways to deploy them.