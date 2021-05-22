Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Reset: Offensive Line

The Notre Dame offensive line’s 2021 reboot has been an inevitability since every 2019 starter decided to come back for one more ride in 2020.

The first chapter of it offered some unexpected possibilities. Notre Dame exits spring considering placing two freshmen in the starting five. If spring was meant to gather some answers, it evoked curiosity that drowned out the clarity that did arise. Will Notre Dame actually start a freshman or two? What positions will its lone returning starter and lone fifth-year senior play?

The strong recruiting in recent years and position coach Jeff Quinn’s hand in building the 2020 Joe Moore Award finalist line give some comfort. But how much of a strength can the unit be after all this turnover? How fast can it gel? The fifth of 10 BlueandGold.com post-spring position resets tackles the offensive line.