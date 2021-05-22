 Notre Dame Football Post-Spring Practice Offensive Line Reset: Can Freshman Blake Fisher, Rocco Spindler Really Start?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-22 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Reset: Offensive Line

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Notre Dame offensive line’s 2021 reboot has been an inevitability since every 2019 starter decided to come back for one more ride in 2020.

The first chapter of it offered some unexpected possibilities. Notre Dame exits spring considering placing two freshmen in the starting five. If spring was meant to gather some answers, it evoked curiosity that drowned out the clarity that did arise. Will Notre Dame actually start a freshman or two? What positions will its lone returning starter and lone fifth-year senior play?

The strong recruiting in recent years and position coach Jeff Quinn’s hand in building the 2020 Joe Moore Award finalist line give some comfort. But how much of a strength can the unit be after all this turnover? How fast can it gel? The fifth of 10 BlueandGold.com post-spring position resets tackles the offensive line.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Freshman Blake Fisher (54) took first-team left tackle reps this spring.
Freshman Blake Fisher (54) took first-team left tackle reps this spring. (Notre Dame Athletics)

On The Roster

Scholarship players (14):

• Tackle (5): Tosh Baker (Soph.), Michael Carmody (Soph.), Blake Fisher (Fr.), Caleb Johnson (Fr.), Joe Alt (Fr.)

• Guard (5): John Dirksen (Sr.), Andrew Kristofic (Jr.), Quinn Carroll (Jr.), Hunter Spears (Jr.), Rocco Spindler (Fr.)

• Center (1): Zeke Correll (Jr.)

• Interior (1): Pat Coogan (Fr.)

• TBD (2): Josh Lugg (Grad), Jarrett Patterson (Sr.)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}