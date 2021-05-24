Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Reset: Defensive Line
Notre Dame’s most reliable defensive position earns that status because of its strength in numbers.
The Irish rotated 11 players on the defensive line last year. They’ll likely play 10 this fall. What it lacked in star power a year ago, it made up for in minimal drop-off from starter to backup. This spring suggested No. 1 to at least No. 9 can provide starter-quality play. It also offered flashes of high-impact potential from the top.
Those flashes becoming into regular occurrences will determine the ceiling for an operation that has an already established high floor. Notre Dame exits spring with a full understanding of the key figures in that quest. The sixth of 10 post-spring position resets breaks down Notre Dame’s defensive line.
On The Roster
Defensive end scholarship players (10): Strong-side DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (Gr.), SDE Justin Ademilola (Sr.), Vyper Isaiah Foskey (Jr.), DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah (Jr.), Vyper Osita Ekwonu (Jr.), Vyper Jordan Botelho (So.), SDE Alex Ehrensberger (So.), Vyper Will Schweitzer (Fr.), Vyper Devin Aupiu (Fr.), SDE Jason Onye (Fr.)
Defensive tackle scholarship players (6): NT Kurt Hinish (Gr.), DT Jayson Ademilola (Sr.), NT Jacob Lacey (Jr.), NT Howard Cross (Jr.), DT Rylie Mills (So.), NT Aidan Keanaaina (So.), DT Gabriel Rubio (Fr.)
