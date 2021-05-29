Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Reset: Cornerback
Notre Dame’s cornerback position, in some ways, is in the same spot as a year ago. Like 2020, it is among the younger and least experienced positions on the roster. The Irish are searching for a starting boundary corner. Seven of their nine scholarship corners are underclassmen. Eight of the nine have four years of eligibility left.
At the same time, though, it feels a little different after a spring practice of purported progress by some youngsters. Notre Dame didn’t have a spring in 2020 to gauge what it had in its crop of freshmen and sophomores. It leaves 2021 spring practice with a better understanding. The Irish coaching staff identified players who can help, but a recent grad transfer offer suggests they also realized they could use some more help.
The ninth of 10 post-spring position resets examines Notre Dame’s cornerbacks.
On The Roster
Scholarship players (9): TaRiq Bracy (Sr.), Cam Hart (Jr.), Clarence Lewis (Soph.), Ramon Henderson (Soph.), Caleb Offord (Soph.), Philip Riley (Fr.), Ryan Barnes (Fr.), JoJo Johnson (Fr.), Chance Tucker (Fr.)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news