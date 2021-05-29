Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Reset: Cornerback

Notre Dame’s cornerback position, in some ways, is in the same spot as a year ago. Like 2020, it is among the younger and least experienced positions on the roster. The Irish are searching for a starting boundary corner. Seven of their nine scholarship corners are underclassmen. Eight of the nine have four years of eligibility left.

At the same time, though, it feels a little different after a spring practice of purported progress by some youngsters. Notre Dame didn’t have a spring in 2020 to gauge what it had in its crop of freshmen and sophomores. It leaves 2021 spring practice with a better understanding. The Irish coaching staff identified players who can help, but a recent grad transfer offer suggests they also realized they could use some more help.

The ninth of 10 post-spring position resets examines Notre Dame’s cornerbacks.