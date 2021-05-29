 Notre Dame Football Post-Spring Cornerback Reset: Cam Hart Ascending, TaRiq Bracy Bouncing Back, Grad Transfer Search
Notre Dame Post-Spring Position Reset: Cornerback

Patrick Engel
Notre Dame’s cornerback position, in some ways, is in the same spot as a year ago. Like 2020, it is among the younger and least experienced positions on the roster. The Irish are searching for a starting boundary corner. Seven of their nine scholarship corners are underclassmen. Eight of the nine have four years of eligibility left.

At the same time, though, it feels a little different after a spring practice of purported progress by some youngsters. Notre Dame didn’t have a spring in 2020 to gauge what it had in its crop of freshmen and sophomores. It leaves 2021 spring practice with a better understanding. The Irish coaching staff identified players who can help, but a recent grad transfer offer suggests they also realized they could use some more help.

The ninth of 10 post-spring position resets examines Notre Dame’s cornerbacks.

Cam Hart took most of the first-team reps at boundary corner this spring.
Cam Hart took most of the first-team reps at boundary corner this spring. (Notre Dame Athletics)

On The Roster

Scholarship players (9): TaRiq Bracy (Sr.), Cam Hart (Jr.), Clarence Lewis (Soph.), Ramon Henderson (Soph.), Caleb Offord (Soph.), Philip Riley (Fr.), Ryan Barnes (Fr.), JoJo Johnson (Fr.), Chance Tucker (Fr.)

