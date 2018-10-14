3 Observations

1. Survival Saturday yet another feather in Notre Dame’s cap.

If you’ve watched college football through the decades, you are aware that on at least one weekend a year this sport’s galaxy has a “Shakeup Saturday” in which numerous ranked and/or unbeaten teams fall victim to upsets while others have to scratch and claw to the end to keep national title hopes alive.

The Oct. 12-13 weekend was that this year. While some Fighting Irish followers might have some consternation about, “Is Notre Dame really championship timber?”, my counterpoint is this kind of 19-14 victory over Pitt is another reminder of the mental/physical resolve necessary to even be in the conversation in the first place: