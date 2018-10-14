Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-14 11:28:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame-Pitt, 3-2-1: Observations, Questions & Prediction

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold.com
Senior Editor

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code BGI30

Vnonbtrzmo4zkdu8b9tj
The ground attack with the line and Dexter Williams will seek to improve the season-low 80-yard effort versus Pitt.
Bill Panzica

3 Observations

1. Survival Saturday yet another feather in Notre Dame’s cap.

If you’ve watched college football through the decades, you are aware that on at least one weekend a year this sport’s galaxy has a “Shakeup Saturday” in which numerous ranked and/or unbeaten teams fall victim to upsets while others have to scratch and claw to the end to keep national title hopes alive.

The Oct. 12-13 weekend was that this year. While some Fighting Irish followers might have some consternation about, “Is Notre Dame really championship timber?”, my counterpoint is this kind of 19-14 victory over Pitt is another reminder of the mental/physical resolve necessary to even be in the conversation in the first place:

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}