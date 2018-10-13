10 A Fighting Irish victory would extend Notre Dame’s winning streak at home to 10 games, which would tie it for the second longest since 1950. The 1969-71, 1997-99 and 2011-13 teams also produced 10-game winning streaks at home. The longest since 1950 was 19 from 1987-89.







9 Of the last 11 games played between Notre Dame and Pitt, dating back to 2002, were decided by one score. The one that should keep the Irish most wary is 2012, when an 8-0 and No. 4-ranked Irish team was 8-0 and coming off a huge win at Oklahoma, while Pitt was only 4-4, with one of the losses to Youngstown State.

This year Notre Dame is 6-0, No. 5 and coming off huge back-to-back wins versus Stanford and then Virginia Tech on the road, while Pitt again is at .500 (3-3).





8 Carries were the career high for senior running back Dexter Williams prior to his 2018 debut versus Stanford Sept. 29 — when his 21 rushing attempts for 161 yards were single game standards for him. He topped the rushing total the next week (or last Saturday) at Virginia Tech with 178, highlighted by a game-breaking 97-yard touchdown run.

Although he doesn’t have enough carries/games yet to qualify, Williams' 169.5 yards rushing per game otherwise would trail only Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor (169.8).





7 In his last seven games, dating back to his MVP Award in the Citrus Bowl win versus LSU, senior Miles Boykin has surpassed 100-yard receiving yards in a game four times. He has been particularly on fire the past two contests with career highs in yards (144) and catches (11) against Stanford, followed by eight grabs for 117 yards and a career high two touchdowns last week at Virginia Tech.





6 Notre Dame is 6-0 for the third time in the last seven seasons under head coach Brian Kelly (also reaching that mark in 2012 and 2014). In the previous 22 years from 1990-2011, the Irish reached 6-0 only twice: 1993 and 2002.





5 Victories by Notre Dame during its 6-0 start that have come against Power 5 Conference teams (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or SEC). The Irish and Ohio State are the only two teams who have achieved that distinction.

In addition, Notre Dame is one of just four remaining undefeated teams that has exclusively played FBS competition through six weeks of the season, and the lone outfit to earn two victories over opponents ranked in the national top 15 (No. 7 Stanford, No. 14 Michigan).





4 Notre Dame is one of four teams listed by ESPN Playoff Predictor to make the four-team Playoff that begins Dec. 29. By percentage, the four projected in entering this weekend are Ohio State (75 percent), Alabama and Clemson (both 72 percent) and the Irish (63 percent), with Georgia (55 percent) next in line and Penn State (14 percent) a distant sixth.

Alabama is given the highest chance of making the championship game (45 percent) and winning the title (27 percent), while Notre Dame is at 23 and eight percent, respectively.





3 Consecutive games junior quarterback Ian Book has completed at least 70 percent of his passes — which is believed to be a first in Notre Dame history with at least 10 pass attempts in a game.

Book completed 73.5 percent (25 of 34) at Wake Forest, 72.7 percent (24 of 33) versus Stanford and 71.4 percent (25 of 35) against Virginia Tech. The Notre Dame media relations department researched that no Fighting Irish quarterback through at least the 1950 season completed at least 70 percent of his tosses in three straight games. It’s unlikely it occurred prior to then, either, because passing percentages from that era of football were lower compared to today’s shorter passing attacks. For example, 1947 Notre Dame Heisman Trophy winner John Lujack completed 144 of 280 throws (51.4 percent) during his collegiate career.





2 Years in a row Pitt defeated a No. 2-ranked team at the time of the game. Last year it was 10-0 Miami, and the year prior it was at Clemson — which went on to win the national title — in Death Valley.

However, this year Pitt’s two lone meetings with ranked teams resulted in them getting outscored 96-20, 51-6 versus Penn State and 45-14 against Central Florida.





1 Time in 15 previous attempts that Pitt defeated a top-5-ranked Notre Dame team. That occurred in 1987, when second-year head coach Lou Holtz's 3-0 and No. 4-ranked Irish fell behind 27-0 in the first half before losing 30-22. The most recent such meeting was Pitt 's three-overtime defeat (29-26) at No. 4 Notre Dame in 2012.