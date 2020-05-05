Not too long after running back Will Shipley announced his commitment to Clemson, Notre Dame picked up a huge commitment from Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale four-star cornerback Philip Riley. Riley, a 6-0, 190-pounder who is originally from Washington, committed to Notre Dame without having visited campus before. With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down visits for the foreseeable future, the Irish staff happily took Riley’s commitment.

Riley is the second defensive back and ninth overall pledge to join Notre Dame’s 2021 class. (Rivals.com)

“I would like to thank the Lord for putting me in this amazing position,” Riley tweeted. “I would also like to also thank my parents for raising me into the young man I am today and supporting me in everything I do. “Big thanks to all the coaches who gave me an opportunity to play at the next level,” his announcement continued. “With that being said, my recruitment is closed! I am 1000 percent committed to the University of Notre Dame.” Riley added an offer from Notre Dame in late March and raved about the Fighting Irish football program.