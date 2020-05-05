Notre Dame Picks Up Commitment From Four-Star CB
Not too long after running back Will Shipley announced his commitment to Clemson, Notre Dame picked up a huge commitment from Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale four-star cornerback Philip Riley.
Riley, a 6-0, 190-pounder who is originally from Washington, committed to Notre Dame without having visited campus before. With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down visits for the foreseeable future, the Irish staff happily took Riley’s commitment.
“I would like to thank the Lord for putting me in this amazing position,” Riley tweeted. “I would also like to also thank my parents for raising me into the young man I am today and supporting me in everything I do.
“Big thanks to all the coaches who gave me an opportunity to play at the next level,” his announcement continued. “With that being said, my recruitment is closed! I am 1000 percent committed to the University of Notre Dame.”
Riley added an offer from Notre Dame in late March and raved about the Fighting Irish football program.
“The top thing I like is that academic-wise; they’re top in the nation,” he said. “They have great football, too. I believe they’ve won 11 national championships. It’s a complete package.
“You get to play amazing football and you have top notch academics there.”
Riley moved from the state of Washington down to the Tampa, Fla., area in December 2018. His stepfather retired from the military, and Riley’s family decided to move down to the Sunshine State and be closer to family.
He is Notre Dame’s ninth commitment in the 2021 class, which ranks No. 10 in the country according to Rivals.
Riley joins Chicagoland safety Justin Walters as Notre Dame’s second defensive back commit in the class.
