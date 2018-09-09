For the second-straight week, Notre Dame's 12 opponents finished with a 9-3 combined record, which includes the Irish's 24-16 win over Ball State. Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how each fared in week two action.

MICHIGAN

Last Week: Michigan(2-0) cruised to a 49-3 win in its home opener against Western Michigan (0-2). The Wolverines rushed for over 300 yards while allowing just over 200 total on defense. Karan Higdon had a team-high 156 yards on 13 carries. This Week: The Wolverines will host the 0-2 SMU Mustangs.

BALL STATE

Last Week: Fell 24-16 to Notre Dame (2-0) on the road to move to 1-1 on the season. This Week. Will travel to Bloomington to take on the in-state Indiana Hoosiers (2-0).

VANDERBILT

Last Week: Cruised to a 41-10 win over Nevada (1-1). Quarterback Kyle Shurmur threw fro 258 yards and two touchdowns in the win while the Commodores also rushed for 198 yards. This Week: Vanderbilt (2-0) is set to travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame (2-0).

WAKE FOREST

Last Week: Despite allowing over 400 yards of total offense to FCS Towson (1-1), Wake Forest moved to 2-0 on the year with a 51-20 win. The Demon Deacons rushed for over 300 yards while quarterback Sam Hartman added 242 yards, two touchdowns and an interception through the air. This Week: Wake Forest will host Boston College (2-0) on Thursday.

STANFORD

Last Week: Controlled USC (1-1) from the start in a 17-3 win over the Trojans. Preseason Heisman candidate Bryce Love rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in the victory. KJ Costello completed 16-of-27 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown. The Cardinal defense held USC to 3.1 yards per rush. This Week: Stanford (2-0) will welcome UC-Davis (2-0) to Palo Alto.

VIRGINIA TECH

Last Week: The Hokies easily took down FCS opponent William & Mary 62-17 behind 300 yards on the ground and a strong performance from quarterback Josh Jackson (12-of-16 for 217 yards and a touchdown). This Week: Virginia Tech (2-0) will host East Carolina.



PITTSBURGH

Last Week: Allowed 44 straight-points to fall 51-6 to rival Penn State (2-0) at home. The Panthers mustered just 55 yards through the air on 18 attempts. This Week: Pittsburgh (1-1) will stay at home to host Georgia Tech (1-1).

NAVY

Last Week: Outscored Memphis (1-1) 13-0 in the final quarter to win 22-21. The Midshipmen scored with 2:37 left behind a run via Zach Abbey to take the lead and eventually the game. Even though the Navy (1-1) defense allowed Memphis to average 9.7 yards per rush, the unit gave up just 145 yards through the air. This Week: The Midshipmen return home to host Lehigh (1-1).

NORTHWESTERN

Last Week: Scored on the opening drive to take a 7-0 lead, but Duke (2-0) held the Wildcats out of the points column the rest of the game to capture a 21-7 victory. The Duke defense used two interceptions and four sacks to slow down Pat Fitzgerald's group. This Week: Northwestern (1-1) will host Akron (1-0).

FLORIDA STATE

Last Week: Fell behind 13-0 to Samford (1-1), a member of the FCS, before pulling off a 36-26 win thanks to 15 points in the final quarter. Florida State (1-1) didn't take it's first lead of the game until 29-26 with just over four minutes remaining in the game. A pick-six on the next possession avoided the major upset. This Week: Florida State will travel to Syracuse (2-0).

SYRACUSE

Last Week: Syracuse had no problems with FCS foe Wagner in a 62-10 win. Signal caller Eric Dungey threw five touchdowns in the win. This Week: The Orange (2-0) will host Florida State ( 2-0) on Saturday.

USC