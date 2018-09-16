It was a tough week for Notre Dame's 12 opponents with 11 getting the chance to play, which resulted in a 5-6 record. Take a look at how each program fared individually during week three action.

MICHIGAN

Last Week: Michigan won its second-straight game taking down SMU (0-3) 45-20. Shea Patterson led the way completing 14 of 18 passes for 237 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones caught all three scores (four catches for 90 yards). This Week: The Wolverines (2-1) will host Nebraska (0-2).

BALL STATE

Last Week: After being tied with Indiana (3-0) 3-3 at the end of one, Ball (1-2) allowed 21 points to eventually fall 38-10 to the Hoosiers. The Cardinals did gain over 200 yards on the ground in the loss. This Week: Ball State will host Western Kentucky (0-3).

VANDERBILT

Last Week: Vanderbilt's comeback came up just short in a 22-17 loss to the Irish (3-0). Quarterback Kyle Shurmur threw for over 300 yards, but a failed fourth down conversion kept Notre Dame perfect. This Week: Vanderbilt (2-1) will host South Carolina (1-1).

WAKE FOREST

Last Week: In Thursday night action, Wake Forest (2-1) fell 41-34 to Boston College (3-0) despite 100-yard performances from running backs Matt Colburn and Cade Carney. Boston College running back AJ Dillon rushed for over 180 yards to pace the Eagles. This Week: The Demon Deacons will welcome the Irish this week.

STANFORD

Last Week: With star back Bryce Love out, Stanford (3-0) still picked up a 30-10 win over UC Davis (2-1). Quarterback KJ Costello completed 17 of 30 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores went to wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. This Week: The Cardinal will face a tough test traveling to Eugene to take on Oregon (3-0).

VIRGINIA TECH

Last Week: Virginia Tech's (2-0) game with ECU was canceled due to Hurricane Florence. This Week: The Hokies will travel to Old Dominion (0-3).

PITTSBURGH

Last Week: Pittsburgh (2-1) held off a late rally by Georgia Tech (1-2) to pick up a 24-19 win over the Yellow Jackets. Running back Qadree Ollison rushed for over 90 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. This Week: The Panthers will travel to North Carolina (0-2).

NAVY

Last Week: Navy (2-1) cruised past Lehigh (1-2) behind 484 yards rushing. Quarterback Malcolm Perry rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries. This Week: The Midshipmen will travel to SMU (0-3).

NORTHWESTERN

Last Week: Northwestern (1-2) was outscored 36-13 in the second half losing 39-34 to Akron (2-0). Akron defensive back Alvin Davis recorded two pick-sixes in the upset. The Wildcats rushed for under 90 yards in the loss on 36 carries. This Week: Northwestern will host top-25 Michigan (2-1).

FLORIDA STATE

Last Week: Florida State (1-2) mustered just 240 yards of total offense in a 30-7 loss to Syracuse (3-0) on the road. The Seminoles allowed four sacks and seven total tackles for loss. This Week: The Seminoles will look for their first FBS win of the year against Northern Illinois (1-2).

SYRACUSE

Last Week: Syracuse came up big as home underdogs taking down Florida State 30-7. Quarterback Tommy DeVito played well in relief of Eric Dungey going 144 yards and a touchdown on 11 of 16 passing. This Week: The Orange will host Connecticut (1-2).

USC