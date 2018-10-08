Michigan continued to roll with a 42-21 win over Maryland behind nearly 300 yards passing from Shea Patterson. AP Images

Week six was not kind to the 11 Irish opponents who faced competition last week. The group combined for a 3-8 record, which was the lowest through the first six weeks of action. Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how each fared individually.

MICHIGAN

Last Week: A slow start in the first quarter by Michigan (5-1) was erased with strong second and third quarters to help the Wolverines defeat Maryland (3-2) 42-21 in Ann Arbor. Quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. This Week: Michigan will host Wisconsin (4-1).

BALL STATE

Last Week: Ball State (2-4) fell for the fourth time in five games in a 24-16 defeat at the hands of Northern Illinois (3-3).The Cardinals scored just one touchdown in the loss. This Week: Ball State will travel to Central Michigan (1-5).

VANDERBILT

Last Week: Vanderbilt (3-3) fell 41-13 to Georgia (6-0). The Bulldogs outgained the Commodores 560-321 This Week: The Commodores will host top-25 Florida.

WAKE FOREST

Last Week: It was a rough weekend for Wake Forest (3-3) losing 63-3 to Clemson (6-0). The Demon Deacons gave up almost 700 yards (698) in the loss while gaining 249. This Week: Wake Forest will be off the week and will face Florida State on Oct. 20.

STANFORD

Last Week: For the second-straight week, Stanford (4-2) couldn't get in the win column falling 40-21 to Utah (3-2). Despite over 380 yards passing from KJ Costello, Stanford rushed for less than 50 yards. This Week: Stanford will travel to Arizona State (3-3) on Thursday.

VIRGINIA TECH

Last Week: Virginia Tech (3-2) fell 45-23 to the Irish scoring just seven points in the second half. Ryan Willis threw for 309 yards in the loss. This Week: The Hokies will travel to North Carolina (1-3).

PITTSBURGH

Last Week: Pittsburgh (3-3) pulled off a 44-37 overtime win over Syracuse (4-2). Both Qadree Ollison (192) and Darrin Hall (107) rushed for over 100 yards. This Week: The Panthers travel to South Bend this week.

NAVY

Last Week: Navy (2-3) was crushed 35-7 at the hands of Air Force (2-3). The Midshipmen rushed for just 129 yards on 41 carries in the loss. This Week: Navy will host Temple (3-3).

NORTHWESTERN

Last Week: Northwestern (2-3) got back on track with a road win over Michigan State (3-2). The Wildcats rushed for just eight yards on 20 carries, but quarterback Clayton Thorson shredded the Spartans for 373 yards through the air. This Week: Northwestern will host Nebraska (0-5).

FLORIDA STATE

Last Week: Florida State (3-3) blew at 20-point second half lead in a 28-27 loss to Miami (5-1). The Seminoles racked up just 200 yards of total offense, including 70 on the ground (33 carries). This Week: The Seminoles will be off this week. Return to action on Oct. 20 against Wake Forest.

SYRACUSE

Last Week: Syracuse gave up 265 yards on the ground in a 44-37 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. The Panthers tied the game late in the fourth with a 45-yard field goal with under 10 seconds remaining. This Week: The Orange will return to action on Oct. 20 against North Carolina.

USC