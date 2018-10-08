Notre Dame Opponent Recap: Week Six
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Week six was not kind to the 11 Irish opponents who faced competition last week. The group combined for a 3-8 record, which was the lowest through the first six weeks of action.
Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how each fared individually.
MICHIGAN
Last Week: A slow start in the first quarter by Michigan (5-1) was erased with strong second and third quarters to help the Wolverines defeat Maryland (3-2) 42-21 in Ann Arbor. Quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
This Week: Michigan will host Wisconsin (4-1).
BALL STATE
Last Week: Ball State (2-4) fell for the fourth time in five games in a 24-16 defeat at the hands of Northern Illinois (3-3).The Cardinals scored just one touchdown in the loss.
This Week: Ball State will travel to Central Michigan (1-5).
VANDERBILT
Last Week: Vanderbilt (3-3) fell 41-13 to Georgia (6-0). The Bulldogs outgained the Commodores 560-321
This Week: The Commodores will host top-25 Florida.
WAKE FOREST
Last Week: It was a rough weekend for Wake Forest (3-3) losing 63-3 to Clemson (6-0). The Demon Deacons gave up almost 700 yards (698) in the loss while gaining 249.
This Week: Wake Forest will be off the week and will face Florida State on Oct. 20.
STANFORD
Last Week: For the second-straight week, Stanford (4-2) couldn't get in the win column falling 40-21 to Utah (3-2). Despite over 380 yards passing from KJ Costello, Stanford rushed for less than 50 yards.
This Week: Stanford will travel to Arizona State (3-3) on Thursday.
VIRGINIA TECH
Last Week: Virginia Tech (3-2) fell 45-23 to the Irish scoring just seven points in the second half. Ryan Willis threw for 309 yards in the loss.
This Week: The Hokies will travel to North Carolina (1-3).
PITTSBURGH
Last Week: Pittsburgh (3-3) pulled off a 44-37 overtime win over Syracuse (4-2). Both Qadree Ollison (192) and Darrin Hall (107) rushed for over 100 yards.
This Week: The Panthers travel to South Bend this week.
NAVY
Last Week: Navy (2-3) was crushed 35-7 at the hands of Air Force (2-3). The Midshipmen rushed for just 129 yards on 41 carries in the loss.
This Week: Navy will host Temple (3-3).
NORTHWESTERN
Last Week: Northwestern (2-3) got back on track with a road win over Michigan State (3-2). The Wildcats rushed for just eight yards on 20 carries, but quarterback Clayton Thorson shredded the Spartans for 373 yards through the air.
This Week: Northwestern will host Nebraska (0-5).
FLORIDA STATE
Last Week: Florida State (3-3) blew at 20-point second half lead in a 28-27 loss to Miami (5-1). The Seminoles racked up just 200 yards of total offense, including 70 on the ground (33 carries).
This Week: The Seminoles will be off this week. Return to action on Oct. 20 against Wake Forest.
SYRACUSE
Last Week: Syracuse gave up 265 yards on the ground in a 44-37 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. The Panthers tied the game late in the fourth with a 45-yard field goal with under 10 seconds remaining.
This Week: The Orange will return to action on Oct. 20 against North Carolina.
USC
Last Week: The Trojans were off last week.
This Week: USC (3-2) will host top-25 and unbeaten Colorado (5-0).
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.