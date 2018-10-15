Just eight of Notre Dame's 12 opponents were in action this week finish with a combined record of 5-3. Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how each fared in week seven of the 2018 college football season.

MICHIGAN

Last Week: Held to No. 15 Wisconsin (4-2) to 283 total yards in a 38-13 win. The Wolverines (6-1) rushed for 320 yards including 109 from running back Karan Higdon and quarterback Shea Patterson. This Week: Michigan will face rival Michigan State (4-2) at home.

BALL STATE

Last Week: Erased a 20-7 halftime deficit and defeated Central Michigan (1-6) 24-23. Ball State (3-4) hit a 36-yard field with under a minute remaining to take the lead. This Week: Ball State will host Eastern Michigan (3-4).

VANDERBILT

Last Week: Led 21-3 mid-way through the second quarter before losing 37-27 to Florida (6-1). Vanderbilt (3-4) allowed 576 total yards and almost 300 rushing (292). This Week: Vanderbilt will travel to Kentucky (6-1).

WAKE FOREST

Last Week: Wake Forest (3-3) had a bye. This Week: The Demon Deacons will travel to Florida State (3-3).

STANFORD

Last Week: Stanford (4-2) had a bye. This Week: The Cardinal will travel to Arizona State (3-3) on Thursday.

VIRGINIA TECH

Last Week: Scored a touchdown with under 20 seconds left and converted a two-point conversion to win 22-19 over North Carolina (1-4). The Hokies drove 98 yards in almost six minutes on its final scoring drive when quarterback Ryan Willis found tight end Dalton Keene from one-yard out. This Week: Virginia Tech (4-2) will be on a bye.

PITTSBURGH

Last Week: Pittsburgh (3-4) led for over 40 minutes, but fell 19-14 against Notre Dame (7-0). The Panthers accumulated just 242 yards of total offense and scored seven offensive points with the other seven coming via a kickoff return for a score. This Week: The Panthers will be on a bye.

NAVY

Last Week: Navy (2-4) lost for the second-straight week falling 24-17 to Temple (4-3). Nelson Smith led the way with 108 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries in the loss. This Week: The Midshipmen will host Houston (5-1).

NORTHWESTERN

Last Week: Fell behind 28-14 to Nebraska (0-6) early in the fourth quarter, but rallied and won 34-31 in overtime. Northwestern went 99 yards in just 1:47 to tie the game with under 15 seconds remaining behind a five-yard touchdown pass from Clayton Thorson to JJ Jefferson. Thorson threw for 455 yards and three touchdowns in the win. This Week: Northwestern (3-3) will travel to Rutgers (1-6).

FLORIDA STATE

Last Week: Florida State (3-3) had a bye. This Week: The Seminoles will host Wake Forest (3-3).

SYRACUSE

Last Week: Syracuse (4-2) had a bye. This Week: The Orange will be at home and will face North Carolina (1-4).

USC