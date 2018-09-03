Notre Dame captured a big win over rival Michigan 24-17 on Saturday night to gain momentum as the 2018 season gets under way. The Irish defensallowed just 10 points in the victory with the lone Wolverines offensive touchdown coming with under three minutes to play in the final quarter. Carrying their effort to week two against Ball State will be the goal for Notre Dame heading into the second week of the new year. Nine of the Irish's 11 other opponents played Thursday through Sunday with a combined record of 8-1 with Florida State and Virginia Tech set to face each other this evening. Once that contest concludes, the record of the 12 teams on the Notre Dame schedule will sit at 9-3 for the first week. Every week this season Blue & Gold Illustrated will take a look at how the 12 opponents on Notre Dame's schedule fared the previous week while a quick look ahead to what awaits for each program.

MICHIGAN

Last Week: Not much needs to be said in this column with the Irish taking down the Wolverines 24-17 on Saturday to gain a ton of momentum during the early part of the season. This Week: Will host first home game of the season welcoming Western Michigan to Ann Arbor.

BALL STATE

Last Week: Opened the year with a 42-6 home win over Central Connecticut State. The Cardinals had 652 yards of total offense, including 316 rushing, while allowing just 291. Quarterback Riley Neal finished 23-of-30 through the air for 259 yards and two touchdowns. Running back James Gilbert added 100 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

This Week: On the road against potential top-10 Notre Dame.

VANDERBILT

Last Week: The Commodores used a balanced attack to take down local foe Middle Tennessee State 35-7. Quarterback Kyle Shurmur led the way throwing for 170 yards and two touchdowns while tossing zero interceptions.

This week: Vanderbilt will host Nevada for their second game of the 2018 season.

WAKE FOREST

Last Week: Pulled out a tough 23-17 overtime win on the road against Tulane on Thursday night. Quarterback Sam Hartman put together a strong performance with over 440 total yards of offense and two touchdowns to two interceptions.

This Week: Wake Forest will host Towson on Saturday.

STANFORD

Last Week: After falling behind 7-0 to San Diego State, the Cardinal cruised the rest of the way puling away for a 31-10 defeat of the Aztecs. Quarterback KJ Costello and the Stanford passing game carried the way while star running back Bryce Love was held to just 29 yards on 18 carries. Costello wet 21-of-31 through the air for 332 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside exploded going for 226 yards and three scores on six catches.

This Week: Stanford will host Pac-12 foe in prime time on Saturday night.

VIRGINIA TECH

Last Week: Set to face No. 19 Florida State on Monday.

Next Week: Will host in-state FCS foe William & Mary.

PITTSBURGH

Last Week: Pittsburgh quickly took a 19-0 lead over an FCS Albany team ultimately claiming a 33-7 victory. The Panthers rushed for 238 yards while allowing just 60 defensively.

This Week: Pittsburgh will face its first tough test of the season when the welcome likely top-10 opponent Penn State to the Steel City on Saturday for the in-state rivalry.

NAVY

Last Week: Navy fell behind 28-0 to the Hawaii Warriors and couldn’t mount a comeback losing 59-41 on the islands. The Warriors amassed over 500 yards of offense including 400-plus through the air. Navy rushed for 326 yards and five touchdowns, but the quick deficit was too much to overcome. This Week: The Midshipmen will open American play on Saturday hosting Memphis.

NORTHWESTERN

Last Week: Northwestern turned three Purdue interceptions into 21 points to help the Wildcats open the year with a 31-27 road win over the Boilermakers. Purdue out-gained Northwestern (472-401), but the turnovers were the decider in the close Big 10 contest. The Wildcats welcomed back star quarterback Clayton Thorson to the rotation. The senior threw for 172 yards in the win while running back Jeremy Larkin rushed for 143 yards and two scores on 26 carries.

This week: Northwestern will host Duke.

FLORIDA STATE

Last Week: Set to take on No. 20 Virginia Tech to open the year this evening.

This Week: Will welcome FCS opponent Samford.

SYRACUSE

Last Week: The Orange exploded to a 34-7 lead in the first half against Western Michigan before holding on winning 55-42 over the Broncos. Known for his passing, Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey accounted for 200 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries while adding two more scores and 184 yards through the air.

This Week: Syracuse will host FCS foe Wagner for its first home contest of the year.

USC