Northwestern freshman running back Isaiah Bowser went for over 100 yards in a 31-17 win over Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Eleven of Notre Dame's 12 opponents on the 2018 schedule were in action during a week nine that saw 11 ranked programs go down. Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how each Irish foe fared.

MICHIGAN

Last Week: Michigan (7-1) had a bye. This Week: The Wolverines will host Penn State (6-2).

BALL STATE

Last Week: Ball State (3-6) fell 52-14 to Ohio (5-3) on Thursday. The Cardinals had just 242 total yards of offense while allowing 554 on defense, including 411 on the ground. This Week:. Will travel to Toledo (4-4).

VANDERBILT

Last Week: The Commodores defeated Arkansas (2-7) 45-31 behind 172 rushing yards and three touchdowns from running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Derek Mason’s defense also forced two interceptions. This Week: Vanderbilt (4-5) will have a bye.

WAKE FOREST

Last Week: Wake Forest (4-4) took down Louisville (2-6) 56-35 with 591 yards of offense. Running back Matt Colburn rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns in the win whIle wide receiver Greg Dortch hauled in eight passes for 135 yards. This Week: The Demon Deacons will host Syracuse (6-2).

STANFORD

Last Week: Stanford nearly upset Washington State (7-1), but ultimately fell 41-38 after the Cougars knocked in a field goal with under a minute remaining. Quarterback KJ Costello threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns while running back Bryce Love rushed for 71 yards on just six carries. This Week: The Cardinal (5-3) will travel to Washington (6-3).

VIRGINIA TECH

Last Week: After leading early, Virginia Tech lost 49-28 to Georgia Tech (4-4) on Thursday night. The Hokies allowed 465 yards rushing, which allowed the Yellow Jackets to have to attempt just one pass. This Week: Virginia Tech (4-3) will host Boston College (6-2).

PITTSBURGH

Last Week: Pittsburgh got back to .500 (4-4) with a 54-45 victory over Duke. The Panthers had 484 yards on the ground on 52 carries. Qadree Ollison led the way with 149 yards and a touchdown while V’Lique Carter added 137 yards on just seven carries. This Week: Set to travel to Virginia (6-2).

NAVY

Last Week: The Midshipmen (2-6) allowed 584 yards on defense in a 44-22 loss to Notre Dame (8-0). Navy rushed for just 70 yards in the first half, which was the lowest in an opening half against a Brian Kelly-led Irish team. This Week: Will travel to Cincinnati (7-1).

NORTHWESTERN

Last Week: Picked up an upset win over Wisconsin (5-3) 31-17 in Evanston. Running back Isaiah Bowser went for 117 yards and a touchdown to lead the way. Northwestern (5-3) forced three turnovers. This Week: Set to play Notre Dame at home.

FLORIDA STATE

Last Week: The Seminoles were blown out 59-10 at the hands of Clemson (8-0) in Tallahassee. Florida State had -21 yards rushing (which includes sack yardage, etc.) on 35 carries in the loss. Clemson torched the opposing secondary for 404 yards. This Week: Florida State (4-4) travels to NC State (5-2).

SYRACUSE

Last Week: Quarterback Eric Dungey threw for 411 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-41 win over NC State (5-2). The Orange allowed just 68 rushing yards on 29 carries. This Week: Syracuse (6-2) will take on Wake Forest (4-4) in Winston-Salem.

USC