(AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Notre Dame picked up a win on Saturday over Wake Forest, but the Irish's other 11 opponents didn't fare much better in week four action. For the second-straight week, Notre Dame's opponents went 5-6 on the week. Take a look at how each fared below.

MICHIGAN

Last Week: The Wolverines (3-1) ran past Nebraska (0-3) 56-10 in Ann Arbor behind 285 yards rushing over Scott Frost's group. Running back Karan Higdon led the way for Michigan with 136 yards and a touchdown rush on 12 carries. This Week: Michigan will travel to Northwestern (1-2).

BALL STATE

Last Week: Ball State fell for the third-straight week in a 28-20 loss to Western Kentucky (1-3). The Hilltoppers scored 14 points in the game's final eight minutes to take the win. This Week: The Cardinals will host Kent State (1-3).

VANDERBILT

Last Week: Vanderbilt (2-2) struggled on offense in a 37-14 loss to South Carolina (2-1). The Commodores had less than 300 yards of total offense. This Week: Derek Mason's group will host Tennessee State (2-0).

WAKE FOREST

Last Week: Took an early 3-0 lead, but couldn't keep up with Notre Dame (4-0) in a 56-27 loss. Wake Forest (2-2) was held to under 500 yards for the first time in five games. This Week: The Demon Deacons will look to get back on track at home against Rice (1-3).

STANFORD

Last Week: Stanford scored 10 points in the final four minutes including a game-tying field goal as time expired before taking down Oregon (3-1) in overtime 38-31. The Cardinal forced a fumble with under a minute left to get an opportunity to tie it. KJ Costello threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns for Stanford. This Week: The Cardinal head to South Bend this week for a top-10 showdown with Notre Dame (4-0).

VIRGINIA TECH

Last Week: Virginia Tech (2-1) was upset by then-winless Old Dominion (1-3) 49-35 on the road. The Hokies gave up over 600 yards of total offense. This Week: Virginia Tech will travel to Duke (4-0).

PITTSBURGH

Last Week: Pittsburgh (2-2) led 28-21 at halftime over North Carolina (1-2), but couldn't hang on in a 38-35 loss to the Tar Heels. This Week: The Panthers will travel to UCF (3-0).

NAVY

Last Week: Navy (2-2) lost in a 31-30 heartbreaker to SMU (1-3) when the Mustangs converted a two-point conversion in the first overtime to steal the win. This Week: The Midshipmen will be on a bye.

NORTHWESTERN

Last Week: Northwestern (1-2) was on a bye. This Week: The Wildcats will host Michigan (3-1).

FLORIDA STATE

Last Week: Florida State (2-2) took down Northern Illinois (1-3) 37-19 on Saturday. The Seminoles allowed just 0.3 yards per carry and six total yards on the ground. This Week: Florida State will travel to Louisville (2-2).

SYRACUSE

Last Week: Syracuse (4-0) stay unbeaten in 51-21 win over Connecticut (1-3). Quarterback Eric Dungey had five total touchdowns and over 300 yards of offense in the win. This Week: The Orange will face a tough test on the road against Clemson (4-0).

USC