With Notre Dame (8-0) on a bye this week, the Irish faithful had more time to watch college football during week eight. For those who may have missed it, Blue & Gold Illustrated recaps how Notre Dame's opponents fared last week and what is ahead. Ten of the 12 programs on the Irish schedule saw the field finishing with a combined 5-5 record.

MICHIGAN

Last Week: The Wolverines defeated in-state rival Michigan State (4-3) in East Lansing. Quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the victory while running back Karan Higdon rushed for 144 yards. This Week: Michigan (7-1) has a bye.

BALL STATE

Last Week: Ball State (3-5) fell 42-20 to Eastern Michigan (3-5). The Cardinals had two turnovers and over 100 yards in penalties in the loss. This Week: Ball State will face Ohio (4-3) on the road this Thursday.

VANDERBILT

Last Week: For the second-straight week, Vanderbilt (3-5) played a top-25 opponent tough but ultimately lost 14-7 to Kentucky (6-1). Derek Mason’s group allowed just 18 passing yards in the loss while quarterback Kyle Shurmur completed 15 of 23 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown. This Week: The Commodores will travel to Arkansas (2-6).

WAKE FOREST

Last Week: Wake Forest (3-4) rushed or 96 yards on 50 carries in a 38-17 loss to Florida State (4-3. Quarterback Sam Hartman attempted 46 passes while completing just 22 for 227 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. This Week: The Demon Deacons will go on the road to face Louisville (2-5).

STANFORD

Last Week: Stanford (5-2) pulled off a tough 20-13 win over Arizona State (3-4) this past Thursday. The Cardinal allowed 353 passing yards, but held the Sun Devils to 84 rushing yards on 23 carries. This Week: Stanford will face top-25 foe this Saturday in Washington State (6-1).

VIRGINIA TECH

Last Week: Virginia Tech (4-2) had a bye. This Week: The Hokies will face Georgia Tech (3-4) on Thursday.

PITTSBURGH

Last Week: Pittsburgh (3-4) was also on a bye. This Week: The Panthers will host Duke (5-2).

NAVY

Last Week: The Midshipmen continued to struggle in a 49-36 loss to Houston (6-1). Quarterback Garret Lewis threw for 135 total yards, but Navy allowed 570 yards defensively to the Cougars. This Week: Navy (2-5) will face Notre Dame (8-0) in San Diego.

NORTHWESTERN

Last Week: Outscored Rutgers (1-7) 8-0 in the fourth quarter to pull off an 18-15 win over the Scarlet Knights. Northwestern (4-3) held Rutgers to 188 total yards of offense. This Week: The Wildcats will host Wisconsin (5-2).

FLORIDA STATE

Last Week: Quarterback Deondre Francois threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-17 win over Wake Forest (3-4). The Seminoles allowed just 96 rushing yards on 50 carries. This Week: Florida State (4-3) will face off against No. 2 Clemson (8-0).

SYRACUSE

Last Week: Picked up a 40-37 overtime victory over North Carolina (1-5). Tommy DeVito threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns in relief of Eric Dungey, including the game-winner in overtime. Both teams combined for 1,000 yards of offense. This Week: Syracuse (5-2) will host NC State (5-1).

USC