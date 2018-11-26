Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

Most of college football wrapped up their respective regular seasons this past week with many capturing wins over hated rivals. Blue & Gold Illustrated recaps how each of Notre Dame's 2018 opponents fared during week 13 action.

MICHIGAN

Last Week: Allowed 567 total yards in a 62-39 loss to Ohio State (11-1) on the road. It was the most points allowed by the Wolverines defense all year and their 14th loss to the Buckeyes in their last 15 tries, including seven-straight. This Week: Michigan (10-2) awaits its postseason destination.

BALL STATE

Last Week: Ball State (4-8) fell 42-21 on the road to Miami (Ohio) (6-6) to close out the regular season. The Cardinals allowed 364 rushing yards on 53 carries (6.9 YPC). This Week: Ball State’s season is complete.

VANDERBILT

Last Week: Vanderbilt (6-6) earned bowl eligibility with a rivalry victory over Tennessee (5-7). Quarterback Kyle Shurmur completed 31 of 35 passes for 367 yards and three scores in the win. This Week: The Commodores await their postseason fate.

WAKE FOREST

Last Week: Wake Forest (6-6) blew out in-state rival Duke 59-7 to pick up its sixth win of the 2018 season. Running back Cade Carney led the way with 223 yards rushing and two scores on 31 carries (7.2 YPC). Duke totaled just 251 yards. This Week: The Demon Deacons await their postseason fate.

STANFORD

Last Week: Stanford (7-4) defeated UCLA (3-9) 49-42 behind 344 yards passing and five touchdowns from quarterback KJ Costello. The Bruins threw for 466 yards in the loss. This Week: The Cardinal will travel to Cal (7-4) to make up the previously postponed contest.

VIRGINIA TECH

Last Week: The Hokies picked up a 34-31 overtime win over Virginia (7-5) to extend its winning streak in the rivalry to 15 games. Virginia Tech rushed for 254 yards in the victory. This Week: Virginia Tech (5-6)’s win triggered a 12th game with Marshall (8-3) to give the Hokies a chance to go to a bowl game for the 26th-straight season.

PITTSBURGH

Last Week: The Panthers failed to score a touchdown in a 24-3 loss to Miami (7-5) on the road. Pittsburgh (7-5) rushed for just 69 yards on 38 carries (1.8 YPC) while throwing for 131 yards. Miami nearly averaged 10 yards per carry in the win accumulating 293 yards on 32 attempts. This Week: Pittsburgh will take on Clemson (11-0) in the ACC Championship game.

NAVY

Last Week: Navy (3-9) fell 29-28 to Tulane to close out a disappointing 2018 campaign. The Midshipmen threw for more yards (204) than they rushed (117) in the loss to the Green Wave. Navy’s three wins are the lowest in a season since 2002 (2-10). This Week: Season completed.

NORTHWESTERN

Last Week: Northwestern (8-4) claimed a rivalry win over Illinois (4-8) 24-16 at home. Running back Isaiah Bowser rushed for 166 yards on 18 carries (9.2 YPC) to pace the Wildcats. This Week: Northwestern will face Ohio State (11-1) in the Big 10 Championship game.

FLORIDA STATE

Last Week: Florida State (5-7) will miss a bowl game for the first time in over three decades following a 41-14 loss to rival Florida (9-3). The Seminoles had under 300 yards (291) against the Gators. This Week: Season completed.

SYRACUSE

Last Week: Syracuse (9-3) defeated Boston College (7-5) to wrap up the regular season. It is the first season the Orange have won at least nine games since 2001 (10-3). Quarterback Eric Dungey returned after being knocked out early last week against Notre Dame throwing for 362 yards and three touchdowns. This Week: The Orange await their postseason destination.

USC