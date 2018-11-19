Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-13 win over Wake Forest. (AP Photo/Woody Marshall)

Notre Dame picked up a convincing 36-3 win over Syracuse on Saturday inside of Yankee Stadium. Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how the rest of the Irish's 2018 opponents fared during week 12 action.

MICHIGAN

Last Week: Michigan (10-1) trailed 17-15 at halftime, but the Wolverines outscored Indiana (5-6) 16-3 over the final two quarters to pull out a 31-20 win. Michigan racked up 507 total yards in the win. This Week: Set to travel to Ohio State (10-1) for a rivalry matchup and a chance for the Big 10 Conference Championship.

BALL STATE

Last Week: Picked up a 42-41 win over Western Michigan (6-5) after stopping the Broncos two-point conversion attempt. Quarterback Drew Plitt threw for 258 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the win. This Week: Ball State (4-7) will travel to Miami (Ohio) (5-6).

VANDERBILT

Last Week: Kept their bowl chances alive with a 36-29 overtime win over Ole Miss (5-6). Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn rushed for 127 yards and a score on 25 carries. This Week: Vanderbilt (5-6) will host Tennessee this week with both teams sitting at 5-6.

WAKE FOREST

Last Week: Wake Forest (5-6) accumulated just 285 yards of total offense in a 34-13 loss to Pittsburgh (7-4). The Demon Deacons rushed for just 79 yards on 28 carries in the defeat. This Week: Wake Forest will aim to become bowl eligible in a road matchup with Duke (7-4).

STANFORD

Last Week: Stanford’s (6-4) game against Cal was postponed due to poor air quality created by the wildfires in the state. This Week: The Cardinal will face off against UCLA (3-8) on the road.

VIRGINIA TECH

Last Week: The Hokies led 14-10 in the second quarter before giving up 28-straight points in a 38-14 loss to Miami (6-5). Quarterback Ryan Willis threw for 216 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while the team rushed for just 119 yards on 33 carries (3.6 YPC). This Week: Virginia Tech (4-6) will host Virginia (7-4) aiming to move one step closer to bowl eligibility.

PITTSBURGH

Last Week: Pittsburgh (7-4) outscored Wake Forest 28-3 in the second half to pull off a 34-13 win over Wake Forest (5-6). Quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns while completing almost 80 percent of his passes (23-of-30). Wide receiver Taysir Mack reeled in three catches for 105 yards and a score. The win clinched a berth in the ACC Championship for Pittsburgh. This Week: The Panthers will end the regular season on the road against Miami (6-5) before heading off to the ACC title game.

NAVY

Last Week: Navy (3-8) ended a seven-game winning streak with a 37-29 victory over Tulsa (2-9) at home. The Midshipmen rushed for 389 yards and five scores on 63 carries (6.2 YPC). Quarterback Zach Abey accounted for 143 yards (128 rushing) and two touchdowns. This Week: Navy will travel to Tulane (5-6).

NORTHWESTERN

Last Week: Northwestern (7-4) took down Minnesota (5-6) 24-14 on the road. Quarterback Clayton Thorson threw for 230 yards while completing 15-of-21 passes. The Wildcats defense allowed just over 300 yards in the victory. This Week: Northwestern will go for its eighth win of the season in a rivalry matchup in Evanston against Illinois (4-7).

FLORIDA STATE

Last Week: Florida State (5-6) pulled off a 22-21 upset of Boston College (7-4) at home. Quarterback Deondre Francois connected with wide receiver Tamorrion Terry for a 74-yard score with under two minutes to go to take the lead. Francois threw for 322 yards in the win while the Seminoles rushing defense allowed just 2.6 yards per carry. This Week: Florida State needs a win against rival Florida (8-3) to earn a bowl game bid.

SYRACUSE

Last Week: Syracuse (8-3) was held to a season low in points and 234 yards of offense in a 36-3 loss to Notre Dame (11-0) at Yankee Stadium. This Week: The Orange will travel to Boston College (7-4).

USC