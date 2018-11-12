Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey (left) and running back Moe Neal (right) combined for 413 total yards of offense and five touchdowns in a win over Louisville. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Blue & Gold Illustrated provides a look at how Notre Dame's 2018 opponents fared during week 11 action last week.

MICHIGAN

Last Week: Michigan (9-1) cruised to a 42-7 blowout win over Rutgers (1-9). Quarterback Shea Patterson led the way with 260 yards passing and three touchdowns completing 18 of 27 attempts. This Week: The Wolverines will host Indiana (5-5).

BALL STATE

Last Week: Ball State (3-7) had a bye. This Week: The Cardinals will host Western Michigan (6-4) this Tuesday (Nov. 12).

VANDERBILT

Last Week: The Commodores fell 33-28 to Missouri (6-4). Running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn rushed for 182 yards and a score on 15 carries. This Week: Vanderbilt is set to host Ole Miss (5-5).

WAKE FOREST

Last Week: Behind 297 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Jamie Newman, Wake Forest (5-5) picked up an upset win over NC State (6-3). The Demon Deacons held the Wolfpack to just 47 rushing yards on 27 attempts. This Week: Wake Forest will host Pittsburgh (6-4).

STANFORD

Last Week: Stanford (6-4) got back on tack with a 48-17 win over Oregon State (2-8). Quarterback KJ Costello threw for 342 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while tight end Colby Parkinson caught six passes for 166 yards and all four scores. This Week: The Cardinal will travel to Cal (6-4).

VIRGINIA TECH

Last Week: Virginia Tech (4-5) fell to under .500 on the season with a 30-point defeat (52-22) at the hands of Pittsburgh (6-4). The Hokies allowed 492 yards rushing in the loss. Quarterback Ryan Willis threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns. This Week: The Hokies will host Miami (5-5).

PITTSBURGH

Last Week: Pittsburgh (6-4) steamrolled Virginia Tech 52-22 this past week rushing for 492 yards. Running back Qadree Ollison went for 235 yards rushing and three scores on just 16 carries while fellow running back Darrin Hall added 186 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. This Week: The Panthers will travel to Wake Forest (5-5).

NAVY

Last Week: Navy (2-8) continues to search for a win after falling 35-24 to undefeated UCF (10-0). The Midshipmen rushed for 374 yards and on 63 carries in the loss. This Week: Navy will host Tulsa (2-8).

NORTHWESTERN

Last Week: Northwestern (6-4) clinched the Big 10 West crown with a 14-10 victory over Iowa (6-4). Running back Isaiah Bowser rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown in the win. This Week: The Wildcats will travel to Minnesota (5-5).

FLORIDA STATE

Last Week: The Seminoles fell behind 17-0 in the opening quarter and could not mount a comeback in a 42-13 loss to Notre Dame (10-0) in South Bend. Florida State (4-6) had just 323 yards of total offense led by running back Cam Akers, who rushed for 63 yards and two scores on 12 carries. This Week: Florida State will host Boston College (7-3).

SYRACUSE

Last Week: Syracuse (8-2) scored 30 points in the second quarter to blowout Louisville (2-8) 54-23. Running back Moe Neal accounted for 159 yards and two scores on the ground with just eight carries. The Orange rushed for 326 yards and five touchdowns on 55 carries. This Week: Syracuse will face off against Notre Dame (10-0) at Yankee Stadium.

USC