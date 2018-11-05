Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey combined for a total of 276 yards and one touchdown in a 41-24 win over Wake Forest. AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Though it was another good weekend for Notre Dame picking up its ninth-straight win in the 2018 season taking down Northwestern (31-21), it was not a productive weekend overall for the other 11 opponents on the Irish's schedule. Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at how each fared in week 10 action.

MICHIGAN

Last Week: Michigan (8-1) held Penn State (6-3) to 186 yards of offense in a 42-7 win by the Wolverines. Running back Karan Higdon rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Next Week: Will be on the road against Rutgers (1-8).

BALL STATE

Last Week: Ball State (3-7) fell 45-13 at the hands of Toledo (5-4). Quarterback Drew Plitt threw for 340 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss. The Cardinals allowed 531 yards of total offense. This Week: On a bye. Return to action at home against Western Michigan.

VANDERBILT

Last Week: Vanderbilt (4-5) was on a bye. This Week: The Commodores will travel to Missouri (5-4).

WAKE FOREST

Last Week: The Demon Deacons built an early 10-0 lead, but a 28-0 run by Syracuse (7-2) was enough to pull out a 41-24 victory in Winston-Salem. Freshman quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. This Week: Wake Forest (4-5) will travel to NC State (6-2) on Thursday.

STANFORD

Last Week: Stanford’s (5-4) comeback fell just short in a 27-23 loss to Washington (7-3). The Huskies led 21-0 in the second quarterback, but Cardinal quarterback KJ Costello was intercepted at the goal line in an effort to steal a win in Seattle. Costello tossed three interceptions in the loss. This Week: The Cardinal will host Oregon State (2-7).

VIRGINIA TECH

Last Week: Virginia Tech (4-4) couldn’t overcome a top 25 ranked Boston College (7-2) at home losing 31-21. The Hokies were held to 111 total rushing yards on 36 attempts. This Week: Will be on the road against Pittsburgh (5-4) in a battle for the top spot in the ACC Coastal.

PITTSBURGH

Last Week: Pittsburgh (5-4) knocked off No. 25 Virginia (6-3) 23-13 to take first place in the ACC Coastal. Running back Darrin Hall scored three touchdowns and rushed for 229 yards on just 19 carries in the victory. This Week: Will host Virginia Tech (4-4) to stay in first place in the division.

NAVY

Last Week: Navy (2-7) was held scoreless for the first time this season in a 42-0 blowout defeat at the hands of Cincinnati (8-1). The Midshipmen rushed for just 124 yards on 52 attempts. This Week: Navy will travel to Central Florida in hopes of knocking off the 8-0 Knights.

NORTHWESTERN

Last Week: Hung tough for most of the contest, but was unable to pull off the upset in a 31-21 loss to Notre Dame (9-0). The Wildcats had just 249 yards of total offense against the Irish while Notre Dame put up the most points and yardage (464) of any ranked team Northwestern has faced to this point (Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin). This Week: Northwestern (5-4) will travel to Iowa (6-3) to strengthen its hold on the Big 10 West division.

FLORIDA STATE

Last Week: Continued to struggle against ranked teams in a 47-28 loss to Florida State to NC State (6-2). The Seminoles rushed for 24 yards on 20 attempts while quarterback James Blackman threw for 421 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Starter Deondre Francois was limited in practice throughout the week leading into the game. This Week: Florida State (4-5) will be in South Bend to take on Notre Dame (9-0).

SYRACUSE

Last Week: Erased a 10-0 lead with a 28-0 run to defeat Wake Forest (4-5) 41-24 on the road. Quarterback Eric Dungey threw for 157 yards and rushed for 119 in the victory. This Week: Syracuse (7-2) will host Louisville (2-7).

USC