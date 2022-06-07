Notre Dame opens Super Regional play at No. 1 Tennessee on Friday night
For the third time in Notre Dame baseball history, the Irish have advanced to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.
For the second of those three times, the Irish will be facing not only the No. 1 seed on the road as the hurdle to reach the College World Series, but a top-ranked team perceived as invincible — Tennessee (56-7).
The best-of-three Knoxville Super Regional series gets underway at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN2. The 14th-ranked Irish (38-14) and Vols play game 2 Saturday at 2 p.m., on ESPN. If a third game is necessary, the two teams will play Sunday at a time to be determined.
Three other Super Regionals get underway Friday. The other four are in a Saturday-through-Monday format. The eight survivors advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., June 17-27.
Tennessee advanced through its own regional this past weekend, beating Alabama State (10-0) and Campbell (12-7) before rallying Sunday night with a six-run ninth inning to beat Georgia Tech (9-6).
Notre Dame was the No. 2 regional seed at Statesboro, Ga. The Irish edged Texas Tech 3-2, top regional seed and host Georgia Southern 6-4, and Texas Tech again, this time 2-1 on Sunday night.
Freshman lefty Jack Findlay earned saves in the Georgia Southern victory and the second Texas Tech win.
Tennessee comes into the Super Regional ranked in the top five nationally in home runs per game (1st, 2.38), slugging (1st, .607), on-base percentage (4th, .421), scoring (4th, 9.4) and ERA (1st, 2.37).
Capacity at Lindsey Nelson Stadium is listed as 4,283, but Tennessee has drawn crowds in excess of 5,000 before. The playing surface is FieldTurf.
“We're going to have to play well in all phases of the game, control our emotions, because it’s going to be Starkville-esque from last year,” ND coach Link Jarrett said, referring to ND’s eventual 2-1 series loss to eventual national champ Mississippi State.
“We dealt with 15,000 fans. This is going to be very similar. And all parts of your game have to be on point.”
Last season, Notre Dame didn’t have to play the No. 1 seed. Instead, the Irish got seventh-seeded Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., before record-setting crowds The Bulldogs won the series two games to one.
But in 2002, Notre Dame upset No. 1 Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., in three games to reach the College World Series for the second time in school history. The 1957 team did as well, but long before the Super Regional round and 64-team bracket was established in 1999.
FSU was 59-12 in 2002 and on a 25-game winning streak when the Irish arrived. Ironically, Jarrett, a former Seminole shortstop, saw it unfold in person. He was part of the radio broadcast team.
“I told Link that it means more when you have to do it the hard way,” said Paul Mainieri, ND’s head coach in 2002, who is in regular contact with Jarrett. “In ‘02, we had to do it the hard way, and it meant so much to our players because it was so hard.”
NATIONAL SUPER REGIONAL SCHEDULE
SERIES THAT BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 10
All times are Eastern
Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change
The following four super regionals will be played Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 with Sunday, June 12 for if necessary or weather-delayed games.
► Notre Dame (38-14) at No. 1 Tennessee (56-7)
Friday at 6 p.m. (ESPN2); Saturday at 2 p.m. (ESPN); Sunday at TBD (TBD).
► No. 9 Texas (45-19) at No. 8 East Carolina (45-19)
Friday at noon (ESPN2); Saturday at Noon (ESPN2); Sunday at TBD (TBD)
► No. 12 Louisville (42-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18)
Friday at 8:30 p.m. (ESPNU); Saturday at 3 p.m. (ESPN2), Sunday at TBD (TBD)
► Oklahoma (40-21) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (44-12)
Friday at 3 p.m. (ESPN2); Saturday at Noon (ESPNU); Sunday at TBD (TBD)
SERIES THAT BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 11
The following four super regionals will be played Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12, with Monday, June 13 for if necessary or weather-delayed games.
► UConn (49-14) at No. 2 Stanford (45-15)
Saturday at 10:30 p.m. (ESPNU); Sunday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU); Monday at TBD (TBD)
► Arkansas (41-19) at No. 10 North Carolina (42-20)
Saturday at 11 a.m. (ESPN); Sunday at 1 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2), Monday at TBD (TBD)
► Ole Miss (35-22) at No. 11 Southern Mississippi (47-17)
Saturday at 4 p.m. (ESPNU); Sunday at 4 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU); Monday at TBD (TBD)
► No. 14 Auburn (40-19) at No. 3 Oregon State (47-16)
Saturday at 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2); Sunday at 10 p.m. (ESPN2), Monday at TBD (TBD)
The determination of the Men’s College World Series order of first-round games both Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, will be announced Monday, June 13. The ESPN family of networks and http://www.ncaa.com/mcws will release the MCWS game dates and times as soon as they are available.The Men’s College World Series begins play Friday, June 17, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
