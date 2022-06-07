Notre Dame opens Super Regional play at No. 1 Tennessee on Friday night

The best-of-three Knoxville Super Regional series gets underway at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN2. The 14th-ranked Irish (38-14) and Vols play game 2 Saturday at 2 p.m., on ESPN. If a third game is necessary, the two teams will play Sunday at a time to be determined.

For the second of those three times, the Irish will be facing not only the No. 1 seed on the road as the hurdle to reach the College World Series, but a top-ranked team perceived as invincible — Tennessee (56-7).

For the third time in Notre Dame baseball history, the Irish have advanced to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

Three other Super Regionals get underway Friday. The other four are in a Saturday-through-Monday format. The eight survivors advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., June 17-27.

Tennessee advanced through its own regional this past weekend, beating Alabama State (10-0) and Campbell (12-7) before rallying Sunday night with a six-run ninth inning to beat Georgia Tech (9-6).

Notre Dame was the No. 2 regional seed at Statesboro, Ga. The Irish edged Texas Tech 3-2, top regional seed and host Georgia Southern 6-4, and Texas Tech again, this time 2-1 on Sunday night.

Freshman lefty Jack Findlay earned saves in the Georgia Southern victory and the second Texas Tech win.

Tennessee comes into the Super Regional ranked in the top five nationally in home runs per game (1st, 2.38), slugging (1st, .607), on-base percentage (4th, .421), scoring (4th, 9.4) and ERA (1st, 2.37).

Capacity at Lindsey Nelson Stadium is listed as 4,283, but Tennessee has drawn crowds in excess of 5,000 before. The playing surface is FieldTurf.

“We're going to have to play well in all phases of the game, control our emotions, because it’s going to be Starkville-esque from last year,” ND coach Link Jarrett said, referring to ND’s eventual 2-1 series loss to eventual national champ Mississippi State.

“We dealt with 15,000 fans. This is going to be very similar. And all parts of your game have to be on point.”

Last season, Notre Dame didn’t have to play the No. 1 seed. Instead, the Irish got seventh-seeded Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., before record-setting crowds The Bulldogs won the series two games to one.

But in 2002, Notre Dame upset No. 1 Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., in three games to reach the College World Series for the second time in school history. The 1957 team did as well, but long before the Super Regional round and 64-team bracket was established in 1999.

FSU was 59-12 in 2002 and on a 25-game winning streak when the Irish arrived. Ironically, Jarrett, a former Seminole shortstop, saw it unfold in person. He was part of the radio broadcast team.

“I told Link that it means more when you have to do it the hard way,” said Paul Mainieri, ND’s head coach in 2002, who is in regular contact with Jarrett. “In ‘02, we had to do it the hard way, and it meant so much to our players because it was so hard.”