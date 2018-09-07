In 2017, the Notre Dame offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top unit flourished with a young tag-team partnership at right tackle.



Freshman surprise Robert Hainsey took 455 snaps through the 13-game campaign while sophomore Tommy Kraemer finished with 443. Neither was quite ready to “tackle” a full-time role, but both were advanced enough to blossom in a rotating capacity.

With two top-10 NFL selections needing to be replaced on the line this year, the junior Kraemer is now at right guard while Hainsey remains at right tackle … but another rotation might be in the making, although not quite as split down the middle like last year.

At a robust 6-5 5/8, 316 pounds, the junior Kraemer has settled well into the interior. However, at 6-4 5/8, 295, Hainsey has had a more difficult time adding more armor to his physique. Plus, a lower leg injury sidelined him for a little more than a week during August camp, and he has gradually had to reacclimate into the lineup.

“We want to be careful with him,” said head coach Brian Kelly of Hainsey.

Against Michigan, Hainsey had two issues with which he had to deal. One was the ultra-quick Chase Winovich, certain to be a coveted pass-rush prospect in next spring’s NFL draft. The other was amidst the humid conditions, Hainsey needed IV treatment on the sidelines during the second half.

In his place, Kraemer moved back to right tackle while sophomore Josh Lugg took 13 snaps at right guard. Kelly said a repeat of 2017 with a virtually 50-50 rotation on the right side is not likely, but the staff will proceed with caution with Hainsey at least for now. The preseason injury is behind Hainsey, per the head coach, but the size factor literally “weighs in” with stamina and durability

“We just feel he is a guy that would benefit from not having an overload of snaps right now,” Kelly said. “He’s 296 pounds, he’s a guy that has had problems keeping weight on, he’s a guy that we don’t need to push. We need to be smart with him.

“He is still a guy that at his size we feel we can rotate people in there and keep him fresh throughout the entirety. We’re thinking about the long haul here. … We don’t need to push and get every snap out of practice and 80 snaps out of a game. Let’s be smart. We’ll continue to be smart with him.”

All things considered, Kelly was encouraged by the play of Hainsey and first-time starting left tackle Liam Eichenberg. After going against what might be the nation’s best pair of bookends in Winovich and Rashan Gary, the competition hereafter likely will be a step down — not that the approach toward their own excellence will be different.

“I don’t think that they feel as if their confidence has been diminished as much as both of them had a chance to work against two outstanding players,” Kelly summarized. “… Feeling better that they really got challenged than they got beat up.”

Ball State runs a 3-4 defense, so the tackles dealing with edge players will continue.

“They will be challenged in space,” said Kelly of the tackles “This is not leaning on a five-technique, which they liked to do a little more.”

As for the nearly 6-7, 314-pound Lugg, the staff is eager to continue to get him more reps that he has been earning

“This will be a matter of getting a little more time each and every week, getting more comfortable,” Kelly said. “He has to settle down a little bit and get into the flow a little bit. … We think he is going to be a really good player.”