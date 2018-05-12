Highlighted by a sensational March and April in which Notre Dame won national titles in fencing and women’s basketball, plus finished as runner-up in men’s hockey, the Fighting Irish are ranked No. 6 in the Learfield Directors Cup among 258 schools that have scored points in NCAA Division I competition.



Whether Notre Dame can maintain such a lofty perch depends on how it performs in the spring sports, beginning with NCAA tournament play by the ACC Champion in men’s lacrosse.

Head coach Kevin Corrigan’s No. 7 Fighting Irish (9-5) host Denver in the NCAA Championship first round at 2:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 13, with the telecast on ESPNU. The winner will take on the winner of the No. 2 Albany vs. Richmond game on Saturday, May 19 at Shuart Stadium on the Hofstra campus in Hempstead, New York in the quarterfinals.

Notre Dame and Maryland are the only two programs to earn a spot in the 16-team NCAA Championship field in each of the last 13 seasons. The Irish also are the lone program to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship in the last eight campaigns.

Notre Dame defeated Denver 11-9 earlier this year, but the Pioneers crushed the Irish 16-4 in last year’s quarterfinal round. That outcome was an outlier in an outstanding series that has seen seven of the last 10 meetings decided by one goal, with five of the last nine contests also going into overtime.

Notre Dame has advanced to the NCAA Championship weekend (Final Four) in four of the past eight seasons (2010-12-14-15), while Denver has achieved it in five of the last seven, winning the title in 2015 after toppling the Irish in overtime in the semifinals.

In other spring sports:

• No. 25-ranked men’s tennis (18-13) is playing Western Michigan (22-4) today at the University of Michigan in NCAA Tournament action.

The Irish are the No. 2 seed in their 2018 regional pod, while the Broncos are No. 3. The other side of the pod has top-seed Michigan (15th overall seed) and No. 4 seed Cleveland State. The winners will meet Sunday for a chance to advance to the NCAA quarterfinal (Sweet 16) at Wake Forest, which would be a first for the Irish since 2014.

• In the 72-team NCAA Regional women’s golf field, the Irish finished 12th in the Madison Regional. Junior Emma Albrecht and freshman Abby Heck tallied the best two scores ever for Notre Dame in Regional action with 67 and 69, respectively.

• Men’s golf finished 6th at the ACC Championships. The 19-under par score was the best in a league championship since 2005-06, in the Big East, at 22 under.

• Softball lost 6-1 to No. 10 Florida State in the ACC semifinal to finish 32-21 overall, and it awaits an NCAA Tournament at large bid Sunday.

Junior Melissa Rochford and freshmen Abby Sweet and Alexis Holloway (pitcher) earned 2nd-team All-ACC honors.

• In the ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships so far this weekend, the Irish men are sixth and the women seventh. Pole vaulter Nathan Richartz won his second straight ACC title, while football cornerback Troy Pride Jr. qualified for the 100-meter final with a 10.50 time in his heat (fifth best overall).

• The No. 17-ranked women’s rowing team is the No. 3 seed in this weekend’s ACC Championship held in Clemson, S.C., and it is looking to advance to the NCAA Championship.

• Notre Dame baseball did not play this past weekend because of final exams, and will conclude the regular season with a May 15 game at Northwestern and then a three-game series at Louisville May 17-19.

The Irish are 8-2 in their last 10 games that have improved the mark to 23-25 and 12-15 in the ACC — fifth place in the seven-team Atlantic Division.

Since the departure after the 2006 season of former head coach Paul Mainieri to LSU, which he led to the 2009 national title, Notre Dame has made it to only one NCAA Tournament (2015) from 2007-16 after a string of eight straight from 1999-2006, highlighted by the 2002 College World Series.

• Women’s lacrosse finished 10-9 and had its streak of six straight NCAA Tournament bids snapped at six. Freshman Maddie Howe tallied a school record 40 goals, while classmate Andie Aldave had 30.

• After 29 years, 748 wins, 24 NCAA Tournaments — highlighted by the Final Four in 2009 and 2010 — and 19 conference titles, women's tennis head coach Jay Louderback announced his retirement earlier this spring following an 11-15 campaign.

He took over the fledgling program in 1989 when it was only four years old.