Delaware isn’t the most thought of state when it comes to college football recruiting, but one prospect in the class of 2019 is looking to change that.

Saleem Wormely, a four-star offensive tackle from Smryna (Del.) High, will work out this summer at both an Opening Regional and a Rivals Three-Stripe camp in hopes of putting Deleware on the recruiting map.

“I feel like since I stay in the Delaware area they don’t see thee competition out here like it is in the other states,” Wormley told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “I want to go out there and prove that what we’ve got going on here is just as good as any other state out there.”

Of course to accomplish that goal, Wormley will have to show out at those events and he’s hoping his rigorous offseason routine will allow him to do just that.

“Training has been great,” Wormley said of his offseason. “I work out about six times a week so I’m working pretty hard getting ready for my senior season.”

When the summer camps are over, the pads will come back on and Wormley has a specific goal in mind for his final season of high school football.