Notre Dame OL Pledge Baker On Recent OV, Commitment Status
Notre Dame recently hosted several recruits for its final official visit weekend before the dead period.
Among them was four-star Pinnacle (Ariz.) offensive lineman and Notre Dame commit Tosh Baker, who loved his time at his new home.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news