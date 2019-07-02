News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-02 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame OL Pledge Baker On Recent OV, Commitment Status

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Wxay1ewemr09utnbrfvq
Arizona offensive lineman Tosh Baker is committed to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame recently hosted several recruits for its final official visit weekend before the dead period.

Among them was four-star Pinnacle (Ariz.) offensive lineman and Notre Dame commit Tosh Baker, who loved his time at his new home.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}