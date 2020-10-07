 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football commit Rocco Spindler paved the way for Clarkston in a big upset win.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-07 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame OL Commit Rocco Spindler Highlights vs. West Bloomfield

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame offensive line pledge Rocco Spindler played left tackle for Clarkston (Mich.) High in a 24-21 overtime victory against West Bloomfield (Mich.) High on Oct. 2.

BlueandGold.com had a reporter at the game to film Spindler's clips on offense. Watch the highlights below.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}