BlueandGold.com had a reporter at the game to film Spindler's clips on offense. Watch the highlights below.

Notre Dame offensive line pledge Rocco Spindler played left tackle for Clarkston (Mich.) High in a 24-21 overtime victory against West Bloomfield (Mich.) High on Oct. 2.

