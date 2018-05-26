Bauman had communicated with Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long recently and offensive line coach Jeff Quinn made a stop by the sophomore's school earlier this spring.

Notre Dame entered the mix for the talented sophomore Friday evening joining the likes of Michigan, Northwestern, North Carolina, Nebraska, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and others.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder didn't have to wait long for an offer he coveted.

Yesterday, Blue & Gold Illustrated featured Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic 2020 tight end Kevin Bauman as a player wanting to land an offer from the Irish.

Red Bank Catholic may sound familiar to Irish fans as it is the home of former Notre Dame All-American offensive lineman Quenton Nelson, who was selected No. 6 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

“It’s obviously cool to see all the great success he had there,” Bauman said of the former five-star lineman. “It’s awesome and definitely happy for him and everything he accomplished. It’s cool to see he was able to be successful out there.”

A visit to Notre Dame this summer is very likely for Bauman.

The sophomore was also discussed this morning in BGI's look at what's next for the Irish at tight end recruiting with Greenwood (S.C.) Emerald 2019 product Luke Deal headed to Auburn.

According to MaxPreps, Bauman caught 19 passes for 380 yards and five touchdowns during his sophomore campaign.

“I feel that I can play the complete role as a tight end with route running, blocking, yards after the catch and route running,” Bauman stated. “I feel I can be a complete tight end. I can put my hand in the ground, play in the slot, split out wide and in the backfield."

