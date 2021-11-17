Notre Dame offers intriguing 2023 ATH Ronan Hanafin

Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols class of 2023 athlete Ronan Hanafin was one of the marquee visitors for Notre Dame Nov. 6 when the Irish blew out Navy 34-6. “I loved it,” the 6-3, 206-pounder said. “It’s a very special place with great traditions. It was my first time there. My mom, dad and four other brothers went with me. We got to walk around and see the basilica, the golden dome and all the buildings. It was really nice.” Notre Dame’s offer to Hanafin was fairly sudden. He had been in some contact with Notre Dame director of recruiting Aaryn Kearney for a little while but that was about it.

“They reached out a month or two ago and extended the invite for me to come out to any of their home games,” Hanafin added. “We usually play on Saturdays, but that week we played on Friday so I could get over there. I was really happy I could make the trip.” During lunch before the game, Hanafin spoke with Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and received the news of a scholarship offer from Notre Dame. “He came over and we were talking for a little bit,” Hanafin said. “He said that they were watching my film as a staff, and they offered me as an athlete.” Hanafin noted that he plays wide receiver for his high school — which is likely where he’d play at Notre Dame considering Rees offered him — and a hybrid strong safety/outside linebacker position that sounds similar to the Irish’s rover spot.