According to the Jackson Sun , Simpson completed 124 of 203 passes for 1,888 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions and added 311 rushing yards and seven scores in 12 games in 2020.

The four-star ranks as the nation’s No. 36 overall prospect and No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the 2022 class per Rivals. Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma and Oregon are among Simpson’s other offers, a list that expands over 30.

He was a Class 3A semifinalists for the Mr. Football Award in the state of Tennessee and was first-team quarterback in his classification.

The 2022 All-American Bowl commit named a top 10 schools list of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Tennessee-Martin, Texas and Texas A&M. Simpson’s father, Jason, is the head coach at UT-Martin.

With the offer, the Fighting Irish staff figures to enter right into the mix with Simpson’s other contenders.

In previous interviews with Rivals.com, Simpson had indicated that he’d like to make a college commitment in January.

Notre Dame has been interested in Simpson for the past couple of years and had some prior contact with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees before this week. To our knowledge, he has not been to Notre Dame for a visit.

Simpson is the third quarterback recruit in the 2022 class, joining Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Steve Angeli and Owensboro (Ky.) High’s Gavin Wimsatt. Angeli and Wimsatt were offered by the Irish back in August of 2020.