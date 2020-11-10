Last Tuesday, Notre Dame offered 2023 running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. out of Miami Gulliver Prep. Irvin, just a sophomore, is regarded as one of the better running backs in the 2023 class and he may have some NFL bloodlines to thank for that.

Sedrick Irvin Sr., attended Michigan State and was drafted by the Lions in the 1999 NFL Draft. He went on to play three seasons in the NFL and then moved to coaching shortly after his playing days were over. Irvin Sr. currently coaches his son at Gulliver Prep, where he is the running backs coach for the Raiders.

Miami Gulliver Prep standout Sedrick Irvin Jr. figures to be one of the better running backs in his class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Another household name in the Irvin family is NFL Hall of Famer and former Cowboys receiver, Michael Irvin. Michael is a cousin of Sedrick Sr. and grew up with him in the Miami area. Irvin Jr. is doing his best to make a name for himself and carry on his rich family history and schools are taking notice early on. The 5-9, 160-pounder has accumulated 19 offers so far including Georgia, Florida, Oregon, Penn State, Miami and his father’s alma mater, Michigan State. Upon receiving his Notre Dame offer today, the well-spoken sophomore was eager to talk about the Irish and how much the offer meant to him. “I was really excited when I heard Notre Dame offered me,” Irvin explained. “Notre Dame is one of the top schools that I would like to go to.”

Football pedigree and playing style are at the top of the list when it comes to Irvin’s priorities in his future home and he feels Notre Dame can check many boxes for him in his recruitment. “One thing about Notre Dame is that when you see their program, they always produce some of the best offensive linemen in the country,” Irvin said. “That is something a running back loves and I know that Notre Dame also has great tradition and a brotherhood that I want to look into more.”