Notre Dame Offers 2019 WR
The Irish are off to a great start along the offensive line in the 2019 class and on the defensive side of the ball.
But, the staff is looking to add skill players to the group and continues to push hard for certain targets while also expanding the board. A new name has entered the mix on Sunday morning.
Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to Blanchard (Okla.) High 2019 wide receiver Jamie Nance.
The 6-0, 160-pounder has been blowing up on the recruiting trail this spring picking up all 16 of his offers since March 30.
Notre Dame, TCU, Baylor, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Iowa State and Minnesota are among those to have offered the rising three-star prospect.
According to MaxPreps, Nance recorded 35 receptions for 673 yards and six touchdowns this past season as a junior. He also added 174 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 23 carries.
Blessed to receive my 16th D1 from The University of Notre Dame! #GoIrish🍀 pic.twitter.com/o5Y3EvpxYr— Jamie Nance (@JN3_era) May 13, 2018
