Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to Brandon (Miss.) High three-star WR Jonathan Mingo.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Mingo holds additional offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia and others.

According to Maxpreps, Mingo had 23 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns in 2017.

Mingo was named wide receiver MVP at the Mobile edition of the Rivals Three-Stripe Camp Presented by Adidas.