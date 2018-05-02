Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-02 21:24:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Offers 2019 WR

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Hslgqp8rmgvt3eoqb3go
Notre Dame has extended an offer to Mississippi WR Jonathan Mingo
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to Brandon (Miss.) High three-star WR Jonathan Mingo.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Mingo holds additional offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia and others.

According to Maxpreps, Mingo had 23 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns in 2017.

Mingo was named wide receiver MVP at the Mobile edition of the Rivals Three-Stripe Camp Presented by Adidas.

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,

@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}