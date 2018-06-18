Ohio State, West Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Wake Forest, Purdue and Rutgers, among others, have also offered the three-star prospect.

The 6-foot-4, 209-pounder now is part of Notre Dame's 2019 tight end board. Strange announced an offer from the Irish Monday evening.

Parkersburg (W.Va.) High 2019 tight end Brenton Strange had been communicating with Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long and quarterbacks coach Tom Rees recently and made a trip to South Bend today to check out Notre Dame.

South Carolina product Luke Deal was the top target for the Irish staff at tight end, but after his commitment to Auburn there has been some uncertainty about whether Notre Dame would pass on one together. Strange's offer seems to be an indication that adding a tight end is still part of the plans.

Strange ranks as the No. 20 tight end in the nation and No. 3 player in West Virginia. According to MaxPreps, Strange caught 59 passes for 938 yards and 11 touchdowns during his junior campaign.

It's been a whirlwind for Strange over the past month as he did not pick up his Power Five offer until early May and has now added multiple high-level programs in just the past few weeks.

Stay tuned to Blue & Gold Illustrated for more on Strange and his offer.