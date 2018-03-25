Per Girard's Twitter, the Irish staff has extended an offer to the 6-foot-1, 170-pounder joining the likes of Duke, Michigan, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Ohio State, Boston College and Washington, among others.

Notre Dame has been evaluating Glens Falls (N.Y.) High 2019 guard Joseph Girard III for some time, but had yet to pull the trigger on an offer to the Rivals150 prospect.

Girard averaged nearly 50 points per game as a junior and is already the leading scorer in New York high school boy's basketball history having scored over 3,000 points in his career.

Notre Dame currently only has two scholarships available in the 2019 class if all eligible players return following the 2018-2019 campaign.

It appears the Irish are looking for a post-presence to go with a perimeter player in the class with La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere top-40 power forward Isaiah Stewart and Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic top-75 guard Justin Moore being the more realistic targets currently on the board. Girard should be part of that group moving forward.

Notre Dame has some ground to make with Girard joining the party later than others, but the relationship built throughout the process should help.