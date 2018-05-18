Notre Dame Offers 2019 RB Brandon Legendre
Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to Thibodaux (La.) Ed White running back Brandon Legendre.
Legendre holds additional offers from Kentucky, TCU, UCF, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and several others.
The Louisiana talent has been in touch with Notre Dame for a few weeks, and we mentioned him as an additional name to know in this morning's State Of The Irish story.
According to his HUDL page, Legendre was district and region MVP following a junior season wherein he totaled 31 touchdowns.
Beyond humbled and blessed to say I've received an offer from Notre Dame☘️ pic.twitter.com/aYjPCOGgXv— Brandon Legendre (@B_Legendre3) May 19, 2018
