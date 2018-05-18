Ticker
Notre Dame Offers 2019 RB Brandon Legendre

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Notre Dame has jumped in the mix for 2019 RB Brandon Legendre
Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to Thibodaux (La.) Ed White running back Brandon Legendre.

Legendre holds additional offers from Kentucky, TCU, UCF, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and several others.

The Louisiana talent has been in touch with Notre Dame for a few weeks, and we mentioned him as an additional name to know in this morning's State Of The Irish story.

According to his HUDL page, Legendre was district and region MVP following a junior season wherein he totaled 31 touchdowns.

