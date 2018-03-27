Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Running back became a little bit more of a potential key position for the Irish in 2019 after the room decreased by two this winter.
Only three recruited running backs are going through spring practice (Dexter Williams, Tony Jones Jr. and Jahmir Smith) with wide receiver Jafar Armstrong cross-training at the position as well. C'Bo Flemister will join the group this fall.
Depending on if the dismissed players return, Notre Dame will likely look to add two more running backs this class with Williams graduating and Jones Jr. entering his redshirt junior year in 2019.
The Irish expanded the board at running this evening.
Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to Kenan Christon of San Diego Madison.
The 5-10, 175-pounder also holds offers from Stanford, USC, UCLA, Utah, Washington State, Nebraska, Colorado and Boston College, among others.
According to MaxPreps, Christon rushed for 1,233 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season in nine games.
Stay tuned to Blue & Gold Illustrated for more information on Christon and his thoughts on the Irish offer.
After a good conversation with @autrydenson I am blessed to have receivedanother offer from The University Notre Dame☘️ #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/0TbDG2cOGa— Kenan L Christon (@KChriston_Jr) March 28, 2018
