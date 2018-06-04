Notre Dame Offers 2019 Offensive Tackle
Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to Taylor Miterko, a three-star offensive tackle from Carlsbad (N.M) High.
He holds additional offers from Boise State, Cal, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, TCU, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Baylor and others.
Honored to have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame!! #goirish pic.twitter.com/FYqYkSvFov— Taylor Miterko (@MiterkoTm) June 4, 2018
