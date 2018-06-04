Ticker
Notre Dame Offers 2019 Offensive Tackle

David McKinney
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Notre Dame has extended an offer to 2019 OT Taylor Miterko
Taylor Miterko

Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to Taylor Miterko, a three-star offensive tackle from Carlsbad (N.M) High.

He holds additional offers from Boise State, Cal, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, TCU, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Baylor and others.


