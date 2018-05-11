Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to 2019 offensive tackle Walter Rouse of Silver Springs (Md.) Sidwell Friends.

The 6-foot-6, 264-pound Rouse holds additional offers from Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue and several others.

Rouse competed at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in New Jersey in April and took home the "Rubberband Man" award from national analyst Adam Friedman.

"This award is for players that had a few bad reps but bounced back in a big way later in the camp," Friedman said. "Rouse is the epitome of this award. A tall, lean, athletic prospect, Rouse was caught off guard by how strong some of the defensive linemen were. Once he adjusted to the level of competition, he really showed why he has so many impressive offers."