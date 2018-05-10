Notre Dame Offers 2019 Linebacker
Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to 2019 inside linebacker David Gbenda of Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch.
The 6-foot-0, 212-pound Gbenda holds additional offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, TCU, Texas, TAMU, Texas Tech and several others.
In 9 regular season games in 2017, Gebenda totaled 56 tackles including eight tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hurries.
Blessed and extremely honored to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/FnWyblTr5d— David Gbenda (@d_aavviidd) May 11, 2018
