Notre Dame Offers 2019 Linebacker

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Reporter

Notre Dame has offered 2019 LB David Gbenda
Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to 2019 inside linebacker David Gbenda of Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch.

The 6-foot-0, 212-pound Gbenda holds additional offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, TCU, Texas, TAMU, Texas Tech and several others.

In 9 regular season games in 2017, Gebenda totaled 56 tackles including eight tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hurries.

