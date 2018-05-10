Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to 2019 inside linebacker David Gbenda of Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch.

The 6-foot-0, 212-pound Gbenda holds additional offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, TCU, Texas, TAMU, Texas Tech and several others.

In 9 regular season games in 2017, Gebenda totaled 56 tackles including eight tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hurries.