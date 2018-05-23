Notre Dame Offers In-state 2019 WR
Notre Dame's search for playmakers in the 2019 class has continued during the month of May with the Irish sitting without a commitment from a wide receiver or tight end.
The staff has evaluated and pinpointed a new target from just under three hours from their campus.
Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to Brownsburg (Ind.) High 2019 wide receiver Bryce Kirtz.
The 5-11, 165-pounder also holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse and Yale, among others.
Rivals ranks Kirtz as the No. 64 wide receiver in the country and No. 9 player in Indiana. Kirtz had been hearing more from Irish wide receivers coach Del Alexander leading up to the offer.
Kirtz recorded 897 yards and 14 touchdowns on 54 receptions this past season, according to MaxPreps.
Thankful and Blessed to have received an offer from Notre Dame #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/zvu6SKv0DA— Bryce Kirtz (@kirtz__) May 23, 2018
