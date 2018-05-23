Notre Dame's search for playmakers in the 2019 class has continued during the month of May with the Irish sitting without a commitment from a wide receiver or tight end.

The staff has evaluated and pinpointed a new target from just under three hours from their campus.

Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to Brownsburg (Ind.) High 2019 wide receiver Bryce Kirtz.

The 5-11, 165-pounder also holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse and Yale, among others.