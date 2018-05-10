Ticker
Notre Dame Offers 2019 Georgia DE

David McKinney • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_DMcKinney
Recruiting Reporter

Flo4ujid50iyjcjzzgpg
2019 GA DE Mataio Soli added an offer from Notre Dame Thursday
Chad Simmons

Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to 2019 defensive end Mataio Soli of Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County.

The 6-4, 230-pounder also holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Cal, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Oregon, Stanford and others.

Soli ranks as the No. 40 weakside defensive end per Rivals.

According to MaxPreps, Soli had 77 total tackles in 2017 including 20 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks.

