Notre Dame Offers 2019 Georgia DE
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to 2019 defensive end Mataio Soli of Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County.
The 6-4, 230-pounder also holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Cal, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Oregon, Stanford and others.
Soli ranks as the No. 40 weakside defensive end per Rivals.
According to MaxPreps, Soli had 77 total tackles in 2017 including 20 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks.
ALL GLORY TO GOD🙏🏾‼️Blessed to receive an offer from Notre Dame☘️@TrenchAcademy pic.twitter.com/uYMd30IFXw— Mataio🌴Soli™ (@Taiogonemakeit) May 11, 2018
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,
@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.